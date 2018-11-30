EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Things are currently clicking on all cylinders for the Quad-City Storm.
The Storm beat the Evansville Thunderbolts 4-0 at the Ford Center on the strength of four power-play goals, winning their fourth straight game.
Oh, and Eric Levine posted another shutout.
Levine made 41 saves for his second straight shutout, the first coming last Saturday in a 1-0 win over the Thunder. He has not allowed a goal in 164 minutes and 50 seconds of action, dating back to a loss on Nov. 16 to Pensacola.
"I think we're relying on him a little too much, but he's getting the job done at the end of the day," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "Our power play was fantastic, our penalty kill was even better."
With the win, the Storm moved past Roanoke in the standings and are currently in a playoff spot in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
"A huge two points tonight, a chance for two more tomorrow to keep bumping us up in the standings," Pszenyczny said. "The boys know tonight we probably could have played a little better towards the end, but at the end of the day, we got the two points."
Tommy Tsicos got the scoring started just 81 seconds into the game, burying his first goal of the season past Evansville goaltender Edwin Minney. Dalton Mills upped the lead to 2-0, capitalizing on assists from Phil Bronner and Cody Walsh at 19:26 to send the Storm into the first intermission with a two-goal lead.
Vladimir Nikiforov scored his first goal since the season opener with a goal at 19:43 in the second period, scoring on Bronner's second assist of the night to up the lead to 3-0 through two periods.
Hunter Stewart capped the scoring with his first goal with the Storm, scoring on a 5-on-3 just 1:57 into the third period.
The Storm were outshot 41-24 in the game but controlled special teams. Along with going 4-of-6 on the power play, the Storm killed off all five Evansville power plays on the night.
Edwin Minney made 20 saves in the game for the Thunderbolts.
The two teams play again tonight at 7:15 p.m.