Storm win second straight

Coming off the Storm's first hat trick in Tuesday's win over Peoria, Quad-City center Connor Fries decided he wasn't done scoring yet.

The Storm rookie scored the game's first two goals, propelling Quad-City to a 6-3 road win at Huntsville Friday night.

Fries opened the scoring at the 12:21 mark of the first period off assists from Kristaps Nimanis and Shane Bennett. Then less than a minute later, Fries used an assist from Dean Yakura to beat Huntsville goaltender Mike DeLaVergne to make it 2-0 Storm.

Nimanis followed with his first goal of the season at the 17:24 mark of the first to increase the lead to 3-0.

Huntsville kept the pressure on Quad-City, though. The Havoc's Nolan Kaiser got his team on the board 36 seconds into the second period and then Ryan Verbeek got the puck past Quad-City goaltender Peter Di Salvo less than two minutes later to cut the Quad-City lead to one.

The rest of the second period was Bennett's show, however. The left wing, who hadn't scored a goal since November, tallied his eighth and ninth of the season to help Q-C reclaim a three-goal lead heading into the second intermission.

Stephen Gaul added to Quad-City's lead in the third period off an assist from Joe Sova to make it 6-2.