Storm's Fournier scores first two goals against SPHL-leading Knoxville

Quad City Storm defender Dillon Fournier picked a good night to score his first two goals of the season.
Facing an SPHL-leading Knoxville Ice Bears team riding a 13-game unbeaten streak, QC won the teams' first matchup of the season 5-2.
The shorthanded Storm were dealing with the absence of Darick Louis-Jean and Tommy Stang, who received one-game suspensions following Friday’s loss to Peoria. Louis-Jean was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding, while Stang’s suspension was because of an unpenalized slew-foot.
Shane Bennett put the Storm up 1-0 just 1:28 into the game, converting QC’s first shot as assists were given to Tommy Tsicos and Taylor Pryce. Fournier smacked in his first goal of the season 11 minutes later, drilling the score just in front of the blue line on the TaxSlayer Center logo with assists to Bennett and Marcus Ortiz.
The Ice Bears got on the board with a power-play goal from Dean Balsamo, which followed a scuffle between Richie Pinkowski and Kasey Kulczycki, who each received five-minute major penalties for fighting. Pinkowski was given two additional minutes for slashing.
The middle period was a defensive struggle with neither team finding the net.
Filip Virgili put the Storm back up two after burying a loose puck 2:10 into the final period. Kyle Heitzner earned his first assist and David Brancik was credited with the other.