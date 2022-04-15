Storm's stars come out in playoff victory

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — In a must-win game, the Quad City Storm relied on their stars.

Shane Bennett, the Storm’s leading scorer in the regular season, scored the game-winning goal as the Quad City grabbed a 3-1 win over the Fayetteville Marksmen in Game 2 of the opening round of the SPHL playoffs Friday at Crown Coliseum.

“The stars came out tonight for us and played a pretty good game, but more importantly, they did it the right way,” head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. “That’s what makes it enjoyable and entertaining.”

Game 3 is Saturday at 5 p.m.

Bailey Brkin, who spent much of the season up in the ECHL, made 26 saves, including 10 in the third period after Bennett gave the Storm the lead.

Logan Nelson tallied an empty net goal in the final minute to secure the first playoff win for the Storm in franchise history.

“We’re not satisfied, we’re trying to be even-keeled here,” Pszenyczny said. “We know that tomorrow is going to be a grudge match; one team’s going home. I think at the end of the day, we faced adversity today knowing we could have gone home and now we have to do it again tomorrow.”

Bennett’s goal — his first of the series after scoring 24 this past season — gave the Storm their first lead of the series at the 1-minute, 45-second mark of the third period.

From then on, Brkin held up his end, making several key saves, including a huge save from his stomach on Don Olivieri on a Fayetteville power play in the final five to keep the Storm up 2-1.

“Bailey is a definitely a playoff performer,” Pszenyczny said. “That’s where he thrives and I think that’s kind of what separates him from some of the other goalies in this league. Being so young is what gives him a huge advantage for his career.”

After a scoreless first period, Drake Glover put Fayetteville up 1-0 with a power-play goal, assisted by former Storm captain Don Olivieri at the 8:01 mark of the second period, Glover’s second goal of the series.

It didn’t take the Storm long to strike back.

A pair of penalties on Fayetteville gave the Storm an extended 5-on-3 chance minutes later and they capitalized just 10 seconds into the chance, Cole Golka finding Dillon Fournier, who blasted a shot past Brent Moran at 9:22 in the period.

“I say it all the time, that if you don’t score on a 5-on-3 opportunity, especially that long of one … you deserve to lose,” Pszenyczny said. “It was great to pop that one and then we kind of rallied behind that, gained the momentum and our PK did a phenomenal job after that.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0