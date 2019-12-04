Stuck in skid, Storm looking for answers

This year was supposed to be different.

With a returning core of players and a couple of key additions, the Quad-City Storm had high expectations for their second season in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

But after a decent start, once again the Storm are searching for answers, mired in a six-game losing streak heading into Saturday's road game against the Peoria Rivermen. The Storm have yet to win a regular season game in Peoria in their time in the league and have gone from tied for fourth to eighth during this streak.

"It's put us a little bit down," defenseman Kristaps Nimanis said. "The mood is not as fun because we know we need to get those points and we can't get those points."

It's the fifth losing streak of at least five games in Dave Pszenyczny's career as head coach of the Storm. He's hopeful each one can help him and his team improve.

"It’s tough. It makes me become a better coach because you sit back and ask, ‘Is it something I’m doing, is it something the players aren’t doing?’" he said. "I think it’s always humbling when you go on a losing streak, and if you don’t learn from it, you’re a loser. I always tell the guys after a loss, what did you learn tonight? Because there’s always something you can learn."