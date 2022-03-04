TaxSlayer Center honors Cornfield, Mallards with banner

Nostalgia can be a very powerful tool.

It was on full display Friday night.

There was "Star Wars" music and an opening crawl, grainy footage showing past moments of glory, and even the old inflatable duck head came out of storage as the Quad City Mallards took to the ice once more.

Former members of the Mallards and Flint Generals — bitter United Hockey League rivals during the late ’90s and early 2000s — reunited Friday night at the TaxSlayer Center for an alumni game to benefit the Breast Cancer Prevention and Detection program through Genesis Health Services Foundation.

An estimated 6,000 fans showed up to cheer their old heroes, who brought plenty of good memories to the Quad-Cities 20 years ago. The fans booed appropriately as members of Flint were introduced, and cheered when former Mallard Howie Rosenblatt playfully knocked over former General Jason Glover and wiped his face in the ice.

Brendan Brooks got the crowd off its feet with the first Quad City goal of the night in the second period, added a breakaway goal later in the frame and finished with a hat trick, though in the end, the Mallards lost 7-4 to their old-time rivals.

But the night wasn't just about nostalgia and the result on the ice.

The night honored the 25th season since the Mallards won their first of three Colonial Cup titles and kick-started one of the most dominant runs in professional hockey, winning 50 games in six straight seasons, and seven of nine from 1996-2005. They met the Flint Generals five times in a seven-year span during that run, including three times in the finals.

The architect of those teams, Howard Cornfield, was honored during the festivities.

The TaxSlayer Center hung a banner in the rafters commemorating the Mallards' success with Cornfield as the president/GM of the team, dubbing him "head duck" and listing off the team's accomplishments from 1996-2005, when the Mallards went 451-175-50.

"This is an incredible honor and I'm so grateful," said Cornfield, who was with the Mallards from their second season in 1996 until 2005. "In 1996, when I was offered the Mallards position I had the choice between a job with an NBA team, a CBA job and the Mallards. I didn't even know where the Quad-Cities were, but I told my wife ... we should come here, and it was the best decision of our career."

Cornfield was the first inductee into the Mallards Hall of Fame back in 2017, and though the franchise name is now no longer used, the fans showed their appreciation for what Cornfield helped put together all those years ago, and players made sure to come and hug the man who brought many of them together.

"I am deeply aware I never battled on the ice with these players," Cornfield said. "It was the efforts of these players who made it happen. ... Considering what the Mallards meant to the community, look at the number of fans here tonight, it's absolutely incredible."

Near the end of his speech, Cornfield made sure to mention the Quad City Storm, who now have the task of keeping hockey thriving in the community.

Already in possession of a playoff spot, the Storm host the Evansville Thunderbolts Saturday, one of just two home games remaining on the schedule before the postseason in April. Most of the players present for Friday's festivities — as well as former Mallard Patrick Levesque and former Storm player Al Graves — will be available to sign autographs and take pictures with fans from 5-6:45 p.m.

"I ask you to continue to support hockey in the Quad-Cities," Cornfield said. "Please support the Quad City Storm. They have a great team, a great GM in Brian Rothenberger. They need you behind them as they go into the championship race. They need to set their own legacy and make a difference in the Quad-Cities."

