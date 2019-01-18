PEORIA, Ill. — Once again, tempers flared between the Quad-City Storm and the Peoria Rivermen.
Once again, the Storm fell short against the team that is quickly becoming its bitterest rival.
The Storm lost 2-0 to the Rivermen on Friday night at the Peoria Civic Center, a game that had more attention drawn to it by a line brawl in the second period.
By the end of the game, there were 146 penalty minutes and six players were ejected, three from both sides. It's the second time this season things have gotten out of hand between the two teams as they combined for 199 penalty minutes and eight ejections in a game on Dec. 22.
Peoria took a 1-0 lead into the second period on a goal from Ben Blasko just 4 minutes, 58 seconds into the first period, the 24th goal the Storm have allowed in the first five minutes of a period this season.
The fireworks began at 14:32 in the second period, starting with a fight between Peoria's Alec Hagaman and Quad-City's Skyler Smutek. Thirty-one seconds later, Peoria's Austin Vieth dropped the gloves with Patrick Harrison.
Things broke open 40 seconds later after roughing calls to both teams, which set off the line brawl. Peoria's Jake Hamilton, Drake Hunter, Pijus Rulevicius and Ben Oskroba were charged for fighting along with Quad-City's Sean Kacerosky, Ondrej Misovic, Tommy Tsicos and Phil Bronner. Hunter, Rulevicius, Oskroba, Misovic, Tsicos and Bronner were all given game misconducts.
Once things had calmed down, Beau Walker gave the Rivermen a 2-0 lead with a goal at 5:41 in the third period.
Peter Di Salvo made 19 saves for the Storm while Stephen Klein made 27 saves to record the shutout for the Rivermen, his third straight, setting the SPHL record for scoreless streak at 209:29.
The two teams meet again tonight in Peoria at 7:15 p.m. Storm forward Al Graves is expected to make his return to tonight's lineup after serving a nine-game suspension stemming from the Dec. 22 game.