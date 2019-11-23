Third period barrage stops Storm

PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen scored four third period goals to beat the Quad-City Storm for the third time this season, 6-3, on Saturday.

The Storm, who were seeking to hand the Rivermen their first regulation loss of the season, got off to a fast start Saturday. Dakota Klecha, who scored twice in the Storm's overtime loss to Peoria on Friday, tallied the game's first goal at the 4:37 mark of the first period off assists from Dalton Mills and Stephen Gaul.

After Alec Hagaman tied the game 12 seconds into the second period, the Storm's offense went back on the attack.

First, Vincent Beaudry scored at the 3:03 mark of the second off assists from Taylor Price and Kristaps Nimanis to make it 2-1. Then the Storm's resurgent power play came through again as Shane Bennett scored off assists from Tommy Tsicos and Mathias Ahman 9:07 into the second.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From there it was all Rivermen.

First Jordan Ernst got the puck past Q-C goalie Ryan Mulder late in the second. Hagaman followed with his second goal of the night 8:13 into the third period to tie the game 3-3. Peoria's Jordan Carvalho then took advantage of a slashing penalty by the Storm's Taylor Price to bury a power play goal 11:41 into the period to give Peoria its first lead.