Thunderbolts blank Storm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A night after recording a shutout win against Evansville, the Thunderbolts returned the favor against the Quad City Storm.

Evansville scored a goal in each period to handcuff Quad City 3-0 Saturday night at the Ford Center in a Southern Professional Hockey League contest.

Scott Kirton tallied a pair of goals after Mathieu Cloutier found the back of the net in the opening period as the teams split the weekend series.

Cloutier scored his fourth of the season in the seventh minute off assists from Cameron Cook and Chris Jones. Kirton had an unassisted goal at the 18:09 mark of the second period and then scored off a feed from Mike Ferraro in the third that beat QC netminder Kevin Resop, who faced 41 shots.

After getting outshot 14-7 in the opening period, the Storm managed to get 26 shots in the final two periods but couldn't get anything past Thunderbolts goalie Trevor Gorsuch who finished with 33 saves.

Quad City (9-6, 18 points) was 0-for-5 on the power play.

Evansville improved to 10-5-2-0 and remained in first place in the league with 22 points.

The Storm return home next weekend for Friday and Saturday games against Knoxville. The puck drops at 7:10 p.m. each night at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.