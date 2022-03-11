Tight game goes awry late for Storm

KNOXVILLE — Through 54 minutes of hockey Friday night, it would have been difficult for the Quad City Storm and the Knoxville Ice Bears to have been more even.

Each team had one goal, seven penalties and 17 penalty minutes. The lone discrepancy was Quad City had one more shot on goal.

When Knoxville evened that stat out at the 14:03 mark of the third period, however, it tipped the balance of the game entirely.

Brady Fleurent tallied the go-ahead goal for Knoxville and, after a wild final minute that included three goals — two of the empty net variety — the hosting Ice Bears grabbed a 4-2 victory.

The loss prevented fourth-place Quad City (28-12-4-4) from making up ground on Knoxville, who entered the night in third place in the SPHL standings.

Logan Nelson continued the hot start to his professional career with his third goal in just his seventh game with the Storm to get the scoring underway Friday.

The former University of Wisconsin-Stout player made it 1-0 Storm off an assist from Joe Sova 7:22 into the contest.

Knoxville's Razmuz Waxin-Engback responded a little over two minutes into the second period to tie it 1-1 off assists from Jason Price and Jared Nash.

Then the offenses went silent, although the penalty box kept getting a workout.

Through the rest of the second period and the first 11 minutes of the third, the teams were whistled for 11 penalties, with each teach killing off multiple power plays, including more than a minute and a half where the Storm had a two-man advantage.

It briefly appeared as if the Storm would have to spend most of the final two minutes playing a man down after Marcus Ortiz was called for interference at the 17:56 mark of the third period. Twenty-one seconds later, however, Waxin-Engback was called for boarding and Quad City pulled goaltender Bailey Brkin in a bid to record a tying goal.

Instead, Andrew Bellant tallied an unassisted empty-netter with a minute left to make it 3-1.

Carter Shinkaruk gave the Storm hope by scoring his ninth goal of the season off an assist from Cole Golka to make it 3-2 just 21 seconds later. Bellant, however, ended QC's hopes, scoring his second empty net goal — this one off an assist from Anthony McVeigh — with three seconds left to secure the wi for Knoxville.

Brkin stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced on the night as the Storm outshot the Ice Bears 30-27, including 14-5 in the final period.

