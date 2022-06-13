 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
HOCKEY

Toporowski signs AHL deal

  • 0
2018_09_29_OpeningNight_016.jpg

Luke Toporowski skates during a game with the Western Hockey League's Spokane Chiefs in the 2018-19 season. Toporowski signed a two-year American Hockey League contract Sunday with the Providence Bruins.

 Larry Brunt, Spokane Chiefs

Bettendorf's Luke Toporowski signed a two-year American Hockey League contract Sunday with the Providence Bruins. His contract runs through the 2023-2024 season.

Toporowski concluded his junior career last month with the Kamloops Blazers, reaching the conference finals of the Western Hockey League playoffs. This past season, split between the Blazers and the Spokane Chiefs, Toporowski, 21, scored 35 goals and added 28 assists in 49 games. He also scored nine goals and added 14 assists in 16 playoff games.

In his WHL career, he scored 96 goals and added 103 assists for 199 points in 245 games. He also played 32 games with the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL in the 2020-21 season, scoring 14 goals and adding 19 assists.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News