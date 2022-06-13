Toporowski signs AHL deal

Bettendorf's Luke Toporowski signed a two-year American Hockey League contract Sunday with the Providence Bruins. His contract runs through the 2023-2024 season.

Toporowski concluded his junior career last month with the Kamloops Blazers, reaching the conference finals of the Western Hockey League playoffs. This past season, split between the Blazers and the Spokane Chiefs, Toporowski, 21, scored 35 goals and added 28 assists in 49 games. He also scored nine goals and added 14 assists in 16 playoff games.

In his WHL career, he scored 96 goals and added 103 assists for 199 points in 245 games. He also played 32 games with the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL in the 2020-21 season, scoring 14 goals and adding 19 assists.

