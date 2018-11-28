With Disney on Ice set to take over the TaxSlayer Center this weekend, the Quad-City Storm are practicing over at The River's Edge in Davenport.
It's a little colder, the ice is bigger and the locker rooms are a little more cramped than at the home rink, but Mitch Mueller won't complain. He's just happy to be back after nearly walking away from the game two years ago.
"Two summers ago was when I fell in love with hockey again, just like I did when I was a kid, and every day since, I've loved it," Mueller said. "We're sitting in a practice rink right now, and I still wake up in the morning loving it. It's awesome, it's a great game."
Mueller is off to a strong start this season as the 24-year-old leads the Storm with four goals and four assists through 10 games heading into this weekend's two-game series with the Evansville Thunderbolts.
"He comes every day to work, and I love the fact that a guy that works as hard as him is getting rewarded," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "In hockey, yeah you can have skill, but skill only gets you so far. It’s the hard work and the work ethic every day, wanting to get better."
Mueller grew up in Bakersfield, California, and originally started playing hockey as a defenseman. He played one year at American International College, a Division I hockey program in Springfield, Massachusetts, but was cut in his sophomore season.
Undeterred, Mueller decided to turn to the professional ranks.
"I think I'm lucky, I have a family that supports everything I do," Mueller said. "They encouraged me to keep going, and my dad (Bill), his biggest thing is 'It's not how many times you get knocked down, it's how many times you stand back up.' I think that was a big point in my career, where I could have just been done. I wanted to keep playing."
Mueller started the 2016-17 season in training camp with the Fayetteville Marksmen but didn't make the team. He joined the Peoria Rivermen, playing four games there before heading to the Federal Hockey League, where he played 17 games with the Danville Dashers.
In the second half of the year, Mueller earned a shot with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs but was cut before the end of the season.
"I wasn’t playing good hockey," the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Mueller said. "The game has changed so much since I was a kid when I started playing 'D' back when I was 8 years old. Defense now are smaller and quicker compared to back in the day when they were just the big slugs on the ice."
That was the low point for Mueller, who was close to calling it quits.
"Getting cut from college ... that was definitely demoralizing. But at that time, I knew I wasn't done, I knew I had some game in me," Mueller said. "But I think when I got cut from Roanoke, I thought I was done, I thought that was it."
He took a job at a restaurant back in Bakersfield and was looking to go back to school before being approached at his home rink midway through the summer by Charlie Moxham, who played one season in the ECHL with the Greenville Grrrowl and is the head coach of the Bakersfield Jr. Condors 14U team.
"He had no idea that I was thinking of quitting, and he came up to me and said, 'Man, I'm so jealous of you, you're only 22. Keep playing this game as long as you can because when it's done, you're going to miss it,'" Mueller said. "'School will be there, real life will be there, but if someone's willing to pay you money to play, play.'
"It was such a low point in my life, I think I needed that, and I literally woke up the next day and said, 'That's it, I'm doing it.'"
Mueller got in touch with Roanoke head coach Sam Ftorek and broached the possibility of making the move from defense to forward.
The move paid off as Mueller scored four goals and added five assists in 19 games and earned his first call-up to the ECHL, joining the Norfolk Admirals, where he played 17 games.
"I learned just a completely different game there, and it helped me so much," Mueller said. "You want to play hockey at the highest level you can, and I think last year that was the biggest thing for me, to just come to the rink and get better every single day."
Mueller finished last season in Fayetteville, and when he heard of the expansion Storm, knew the opportunity to be part of a fresh start in the Quad-Cities was one that doesn't come around very often.
His game has flourished so far under Pszenyczny. Entering this season, Mueller had scored eight goals and tallied 11 assists in 56 SPHL games. He's on pace for 22 goals and 22 assists this season, if a call-up doesn't come first.
"The sky’s the limit for that guy. He can really do some damage against teams, and not just on the score sheet," Pszenyczny said. "He has such a vital role on our team. He sticks up for teammates, he knows when he needs to fight, he knows all the little things so it’s just keep playing with confidence for him, and he’s going to get rewarded for it."
Meanwhile, Mueller plans to keep enjoying every minute while he can.
"One big thing for me, if I’m having a tough time on the ice, I do think, ‘I could be in the Federal League, I could be waking up hating hockey, hating life and not doing well,'" he said. "It’s definitely rewarding, and you have to remind yourself of that sometimes."