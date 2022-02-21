Vladimir Nikiforov, former Mallards, Storm player dies at 34

Vladimir Nikiforov's diminutive stature belied his skill with the puck.

Nikiforov, who played two seasons with the Quad City Mallards and his final professional season with the Quad City Storm, died last Thursday. No cause of death was released. He was 34 and leaves behind a 10-year-old son, Max.

"It's sad," Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "Leaving behind a son, just very unfortunate."

Listed at 5-foot-8, Nikiforov played 141 games for Quad-City hockey teams, scoring 28 goals and tallying 60 assists before a shoulder injury ended his career in 2018.

He scored the game-winning goal on a penalty shot in the Storm's inaugural game, a 4-3 win over the Peoria Rivermen.

Born in Lithuania on Oct. 7, 1987, Nikiforov was the son of longtime hockey coach Aleksey Nikiforov. Vladimir came to the United States at the age of 7, living in Hauppauge, N.Y.

He played four junior seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, including one with Pszenyczny, before he turned pro in 2008, playing 19 games in the American Hockey League with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

"His (ability to) compete was through the roof and you could never take that away from him and his skill," Pszenyczny said. "He was very effective on the ice for us. ... He's very fast and definitely used that to his advantage."

He spent much of the early part of his career in the ECHL before joining the Quad City Mallards in 2013, their last year in the Colonial Hockey League.

Nikiforov was fifth on the team with 45 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 31 assists, helping the Mallards reach Game 7 of the conference finals before falling to eventual champion Allen Americans.

After spending a year playing overseas, he returned to the Quad-Cities to play for the Mallards, now in the ECHL. He scored 10 goals and added 26 assists in 59 games that season.

"A lot had to do with his skating," said Pszenyczny, who also played against Nikiforov. "His father was a big influence on that.

"It's a huge advantage when you can skate that well and I think that can contribute to a long pro career. Obviously, his height was an advantage too because he had that motivation as far as being a little guy, and he didn't get pushed around much when I played with him."

He spent two more years in the ECHL with the Alaska Aces and the Tulsa Oilers before joining the Storm's inaugural roster. He scored four goals and had three assists in 19 games before a broken scapula ended his season, and his career, as he retired.

"When you get an opportunity to get a player like that, it would be silly to pass on him," Pszenyczny said of bringing Nikiforov to the Storm. "It was obviously tough losing a player like him (in 2018)."

More importantly than what he did on the ice, Nikiforov was also a loving father off of it. His son Max could almost always be found around the locker room after games.

"His dad was his hero," Storm president Brian Rothenberger said. "He was absolutely crazy about him and that's what's been the toughest thing to think about for me."

Nikiforov's sister, Katya Sandler, has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a college fund for Max. Since being created Sunday, it has already raised more than $32,000 of a $45,000 goal.

To donate, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/max-nikiforov-college-fund?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

"He always had a smile on his face and I know he could be shy around others, but when you go on the ice every night and battle, you build a different relationship with players," Pszenyczny said. "He was always the guy who was easy going in the locker room, tell some funny jokes here and there, make everybody laugh.

"You need someone like that in life and I'm just fortunate enough to have met him and to have had him in my life."

