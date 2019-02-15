The Quad-City Storm have a chance to make a statement this weekend.
After beating league-leading Peoria last week, the Storm entered Friday night with a game against fourth-place Macon and two against second-place Birmingham.
One down, two to go.
Cody Walsh scored a game-winning goal 30 seconds into overtime to lead the Storm to a 3-2 win over the Mayhem. It's the first time the Storm have won consecutive games since Jan. 4.
"Everybody knows since we beat Peoria, they know we're not a joke," forward Shane Bennett said. "Now it shows again tonight."
Bennett assisted on Walsh's game-winner, the beneficiary of a point after the puck was knocked off his stick while entering the zone. Walsh was right on the spot, firing a shot from the point past Mayhem goaltender Tanner Creel for the win.
"It just fell right into my lap," Walsh said. "Right before I got the puck, I saw the whole entire right side was open. Practicing, shooting like that, it almost becomes second nature, you learn where to place the puck in situations like that."
The Storm played from behind all night as Macon jumped out to a quick lead on a goal from Derek Sutliffe at 6:53 in the first period.
The Storm countered quickly as Shane Bennett jumped on a loose puck after a dump-in from Skyler Smutek. Bennett faked a shot, then deked around Creel for a wide open look at the net at 9:10.
"We were talking before the game, (Storm goaltender Peter Di Salvo) told us the goalie likes to overbite on shots so if you fake a shot, he's going to come out and challenge it," Bennett said. "I took that into account, made it, and it ended up working out."
The Mayhem took advantage of a lapse in the Storm's defensive zone as Sean Reynolds was lost in the slot, took a pass from Jake Trask and beat Di Salvo at 19:38 to send the Mayhem into the first intermission up 2-1.
Di Salvo made 24 saves to beat his former team.
Al Graves tied the game with his fourth goal of the season, tipping a shot from Cody Walsh past Creel at 14:31 in the second period.
The Storm have been in this position before, appearing to have turned a corner with a 4-1 win over Peoria on New Year's Eve.
It was a tease as the Storm lost nine of 11 prior to last week's win over the Rivermen.
Still in ninth place and currently five points out of a playoff spot, the Storm are hoping they learned from that experience.
"We just have to play a full 60 minutes every single night we come out onto the ice," Walsh said. "It stems from practice and we've been working our (butts) off in practice every single day."
A late-season surge is still possible, and this is a different team than the one that entered 2019. Bennett and Vincent Beaudry's first game was the New Year's Eve game against Peoria. Michael Casale was added in mid-January and Dean Yakura and Stephen Gaul were acquired last week.
Those moves might be starting to pay off, and the Storm have a chance to build on this statement heading into tonight's game against Birmingham.
"We've got our hands full," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "As long as we keep within our system, limit their scoring chances and keep out of the box, we should have a good result."