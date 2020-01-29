Walsh turning game around for improving Storm

"I knew I wasn't playing to the standard that I could. ... You're almost in your own head, just trying to talk yourself out of stuff, and it came to point where I said, you know what, who cares about the mental part of it? Just play hockey and love the game and appreciate and enjoy the process."

Pszenyczny said he noticed a change in Walsh's play in November, and since early December it's been noticeable on the stat sheet. In the last 16 games, Walsh has two goals, an assist and is plus-1. In that span, he has had six games with a plus rating.

"It's not just him, I think a lot of guys had high expectations coming in from last year. Sometimes, with injuries and playing time, it affects stuff and then, the first part of the season, you're trying to gel by the time you get to December," Pszenyczny said. "Walshy, it's no secret he was struggling there for a little bit, but he realized it and he just put in a little more work. That's all it is at the end of the day."

Since Walsh's play has picked up, the Storm have also started winning games. In that 16-game span, the Storm are 7-6-3 as compared to 1-8-3 in the first 12 games when Walsh was in the lineup.

Correlation or not, this recent stretch has been much more enjoyable, heading into this weekend's games at the TaxSlayer Center against Peoria.