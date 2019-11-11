Dave Pszenyczny never took advantage of an opportunity to play overseas.
So the Quad-City Storm head coach doesn't have an issue when one of his players snags that chance, as forward Joe Widmar did Monday when he signed to play with Aigles de Nice of the French Elite League.
The move didn't catch Pszenyczny off-guard, as Widmar informed him he was looking to go overseas after starting the year with the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL.
"With him being young and trying to move up the ladder in hockey, it's probably a good idea for him to head over there," Pszenyczny said. "You get to experience some different hockey but also see the world."
In six games this season with the Storm, Widmar scored one goal and added three assists. He was acquired last year in a trade with the Peoria Rivermen, but spent the rest of last season in the ECHL.
You have free articles remaining.
By playing six games, Widmar is eligible to return to the Storm for the playoffs, provided he doesn't play a game overseas after January 1.
"I think Joe just needed a little break from North America, go over there and clear his head and get to see other parts of the world," Pszenyczny said. "I think his game, he'll definitely produce over there and hopefully he makes it back stateside after a while."
To fill Widmar's spot, the Storm signed forward Connor Fries. Fries, 24, began this season with Peoria, playing two games and not tallying a point.
The Centerville, Massachusetts, native is in his first year as a pro after playing four seasons at Division III New England College, where he scored 41 goals and added 42 assists in 105 career games.
"He's more of a defensive centerman than anything, that's sort of his strong suit," Pszenyczny said of Fries. "That's something we've been lacking there up front so I think he's going to fit in pretty well."