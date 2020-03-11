With no ice, Storm go back to roots

Sometimes, it's good to play the kid's game again.

The Quad City Storm spent Tuesday playing dekhockey at Crow Creek Park, hearkening back to the days they spent playing street hockey.

"The only thing missing was if somebody yelled 'car' and we had to pull the nets out from the middle of the street," defenseman Brandon Parrone said.

It's an odd way to spend the day, especially when the Storm are locked in a tight playoff battle, currently tied for the eighth and final spot with the Birmingham Bulls and the Macon Mayhem. But it's also due to circumstances out of their control.

The Storm have no ice to skate on in the Quad-Cities this week — the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament is being held at the TaxSlayer Center while the ice at the River's Edge is undergoing maintenance that is scheduled for every three years.

So the Storm are making the best of an inconvenient situation, playing dekhockey Tuesday and working out at the YMCA Wednesday before leaving for Knoxville Wednesday night. By getting into Tennessee early, the Storm will be able to skate Thursday before this weekend's games against the Ice Bears.