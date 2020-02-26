With Pszenyczny sidelined, Toporowski to make head coaching debut

It wasn't the best birthday news Dave Pszenyczny has ever received.
The Quad City Storm head coach, who turned 35 on Feb. 18, was handed a one-game suspension the very next day following events that occurred at the end of the Storm's Feb. 16 game against Fayetteville.
He'll miss Friday's road game against Evansville and will return for Saturday's contest.
"I guess well deserved," Pszenyczny said. "They're trying to weed that out of the game and suspensions, that's what they're there for. ... There's rules, and obviously I broke them."
Pszenyczny's suspension was issued under Rule 28 (supplementary discipline) for the actions his players with just over two minutes left in the game. There were a combined nine penalties for 40 minutes that included two misconduct penalties on Storm players and stemmed from an empty net goal from Fayetteville's John Gustafsson. Storm forward Kyle Moore also received a four-game suspension as a result of the fracas.
However, Pszenyczny doesn't feel he lost control of his team at the end of the game.
"No," he said. "I told them to go send a message and I think they did. We don't see that team for another few weeks, so give them something to remember you by."
It's the second suspension for Pszenyczny in his coaching career. He received a two-game hit last year that led to forward Austin Hervey serving as coach while sitting out with injury. This year, the Storm will be guided in Friday's game by assistant coach Jake Toporowski, though Pszenyczny can address the team in the locker room between periods.
Still, it's a good opportunity for Toporowski this early in his coaching career.
"Obviously I'm excited but it will be different being the only guy on the bench. Usually Dave's in charge and I'm just there as a complementary piece," Toporowski said. "Not much will change, nothing will change at all. ... I don't expect it to be much different."
Toporowski has handled the defensive side of things while with the Storm, but will rely on veterans such as Joe Sova to run things back there while he concerns himself with the forwards. It will be a little more difficult with the Storm being on the road because they won't have the ability to make the last change when it comes to sending out lines.
"We've got great leadership, we've got veteran guys, both up front with (Dean Yakura) and back with Sova so they'll be great at getting the message across, too, so I'm not too concerned," Toporowski said. "Just getting in the flow of the game, that's where you've got to make calls. But with them, if I need to bounce an idea off someone, they'd be great to go to."
Oddly enough, Toporowski's birthday is Feb. 19, so he was informed he would be taking the reins on his 22nd birthday.
"I always wanted to have a head coaching job," he said, "so there's got to be a first game at some point."
Pryce returns, Mills stays in ECHL: The Storm got a reinforcement this week as forward Taylor Pryce was released from the ECHL's Wichita Thunder on Monday.
After he cleared waivers, the 27-year-old returned to the Storm Tuesday, eager to help with the team's playoff push.
"It was a goal of mine to make it to the (ECHL) and I got my feet wet, I'm proud of that," Pryce said. "But I've also been here, working hard with these guys every day. This team's really important to me and I think I set myself up next year for maybe a better chance of making it full time in the coast. But I'm happy to be back here and working toward what we've been working for."
Pryce had a solid showing while with the Thunder. He played in two games and notched his first career ECHL assist on Feb. 15 against Tulsa.
"It was just another level up. You get to this age, everyone's good. It's just a step faster, a step bigger, a step stronger," Pryce said.
Dalton Mills was also released by the Utah Grizzlies Monday but was re-signed by the team Tuesday after clearing waivers.
Trickle-down effect: Even though the Storm aren't affiliated with any NHL organization, they're still feeling the effects of this week's trade deadline.
One of the reasons Mills was released by Utah was because of moves made by the Grizzlies' NHL affiliate, the Colorado Avalanche.
The future of Storm forward Will Smith, currently with the Wheeling Nailers, could also be impacted by moves the Pittsburgh Penguins made at the deadline. It makes it hard for Pszenyczny to plan ahead.
"You just really never know and it's day to day," Pszenyczny said. "You literally can't even take it day by day now, something changes every couple of hours."
It's eye-opening how much NHL moves can have an effect on a league three levels down.
"I was fortunate enough to meet up with (former NHL and Quad City Mallards coach) Paul MacLean on Friday in Nashville. He was kind enough to share his time with us," Pszenyczny said. "I told him, 'Whatever happens in your league affects us,' and he couldn't believe how far down it goes. And obviously it affects the league below us too. It's fun, it keeps you on the edge of your seat, but at times you'd like more consistency."