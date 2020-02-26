With Pszenyczny sidelined, Toporowski to make head coaching debut

Still, it's a good opportunity for Toporowski this early in his coaching career.

"Obviously I'm excited but it will be different being the only guy on the bench. Usually Dave's in charge and I'm just there as a complementary piece," Toporowski said. "Not much will change, nothing will change at all. ... I don't expect it to be much different."

Toporowski has handled the defensive side of things while with the Storm, but will rely on veterans such as Joe Sova to run things back there while he concerns himself with the forwards. It will be a little more difficult with the Storm being on the road because they won't have the ability to make the last change when it comes to sending out lines.

"We've got great leadership, we've got veteran guys, both up front with (Dean Yakura) and back with Sova so they'll be great at getting the message across, too, so I'm not too concerned," Toporowski said. "Just getting in the flow of the game, that's where you've got to make calls. But with them, if I need to bounce an idea off someone, they'd be great to go to."

Oddly enough, Toporowski's birthday is Feb. 19, so he was informed he would be taking the reins on his 22nd birthday.

"I always wanted to have a head coaching job," he said, "so there's got to be a first game at some point."