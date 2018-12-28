No coach? No problem.
Missing three players due to injury and suspension? Who needs them?
The shorthanded Quad-City Storm skated circles around the Evansville Thunderbolts Friday night, cruising to a 5-1 victory at the TaxSlayer Center, snapping a seven-game losing streak.
The Storm were without head coach Dave Pszenyczny, serving the front end of a two-game suspension. Without Pszenyczny behind the bench, forward Austin Hervey and defenseman Tyler Minx — both of whom are on injured reserve — served as bench coaches during the game.
"We were just letting the guys play," Hervey said. "Really, it's all on them, they had a good game tonight, kept it simple at times and got into a little bit of trouble with some turnovers, but we corrected it and found the back of the net, which is nice."
The Storm also had 14 skaters as Skyler Smutek was out with injury and Al Graves and Phil Bronner were both serving suspensions.
It might not have mattered who was back there as the Storm outplayed the Thunderbolts from start to finish. Evansville has now lost six straight games and was also without its head coach as Pszenyczny said Ian Moran got stuck in transit returning from the holidays.
"It was nice that some of the boys got confidence that found the back of the net," said Pszenyczny, who watched the game from the stands. "My frustration with that game is when you play down to another team's level, especially when I know the way our team can play at times but all in all, it's nice to get the win."
Dalton Mills led the scoring charge for the Storm, finishing with a career-high four points on the night. He started off the night with an assist on Cody Walsh's power-play goal that put the Storm on the board at the 9-minute, 22-second mark for Quad-City's league-leading 20th power-play goal of the season.
He then scored to give the Storm a 2-0 lead in the second period and assisted on two of the final three goals, a nice way to return after missing last Saturday's game with an injury.
"I'm pretty sure I can vouch for any hockey player out there, when you miss a game, you're going to be a little more fired up for the next one," Mills said. "I think, psychologically that's where I was, maybe had a little more energy than most nights out there. Also, we needed to snap the losing streak so I know everyone was buzzing out there tonight."
After the Storm took a 4-0 lead, the Thunderbolts broke up Peter Di Salvo’s shutout bid with a goal from Tyler Howe at 4:55 in the third as Howe's pass to the crease was deflected in by a Storm player.
Aside from that lone goal, Di Salvo was strong all night in net, making 39 saves as the Storm and Thunderbolts each put up 40 shots on goal.
"He came up huge in the second period. We gave up a grade-A scoring opportunity, and he takes it away," Pszenyczny said. "It sucks how he lost the shutout, but that stuff happens."
John Scully quickly answered the Evansville goal with his third of the season to cap the scoring.
The one negative in the game for the Storm was the loss of forward Vinny Caligiuri — who scored the fourth goal of the night — who left after receiving a big hit midway through the third period and did not return. Pszenyczny said his status was doubtful for tonight's road game against the Thunderbolts.
Storm sign Mulder: Prior to Friday’s game, the Storm signed goaltender Ryan Mulder. Mulder, 25, has played five games this season with the Elmira Enforcers of the Federal Hockey League, posting a 2.01 goals against average and a .922 save percentage. The 6-foot, Ottawa, Ontario native played four SPHL games last year with the Birmingham Bulls with a 4.13 goals against average and a .861 save percentage.
Up another level: Eric Levine signed a professional tryout agreement with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters Friday. Levine played 11 games this season with the Quad-City Storm before receiving a call-up to the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets, where he did not play a game.
With the Storm, Levine has gone 2-5-2 with two shutouts, a 2.53 goals against average and a .932 save percentage.