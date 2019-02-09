The Quad-City Storm had to watch a former teammate score against them Friday night.
Saturday, they returned the favor.
Dean Yakura scored his first goal with the Storm, tapping in a pass from Shane Bennett in the second period as the Storm hung on to beat the Rivermen 4-3, snapping a season-long eight game losing streak, and preventing the Rivermen from clinching a playoff spot for at least one game with Peoria’s magic number down to one.
Yakura had been acquired in a four-player trade Monday that sent forward Austin Hervey to the Rivermen in exchange for Yakura, Stephen Gaul and the rights to Joe Widmar, currently in the ECHL.
Hervey scored in Peoria’s win over the Storm on Friday night but was quiet in the rematch as the Storm grabbed their 10th win of their inaugural season and became the first team to beat Peoria in regulation twice this season.
Of Peoria’s eight losses, three have come to the Storm.
Yakura’s goal came after Justin Greenberg put Peoria on the board with a power-play goal at 2:24 in the second period, cutting the score to 2-1 after the Storm took a 2-0 lead in the first period.
Greenberg added a second goal in the third period to cut the Storm lead to 3-2 at 5:12 before Mitch Mueller answered with a goal on a 3-on-1 rush six minutes later. Beau Walker cut the lead back to one goal 80 seconds later, but the Storm held on to grab the win.
Peter Di Salvo made 32 saves for the Storm while Storm Phaneuf made 23 for the Rivermen.
John Scully put the Storm on the board, tipping a shot from Ben Boukal past Phaneuf at 11:53 in the first period.
Scully added to that lead with a power-play goal at 17:09, getting a piece of a shot from Skyler Smutek. On the ensuing face off, Storm enforcer Al Graves dropped the gloves with his counterpart Pijus Rulevicius, and after winning the fight, Graves emphatically pumped up the crowd of 5,007 at the TaxSlayer Center for "Hockey Fights Cancer Night."
The momentum carried through for the rest of the game as the Storm never trailed.
The Storm return to the ice to host the Macon Mayhem on Friday at 7:10 p.m.