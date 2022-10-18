Nelson returns to the Storm with big expectations

Logan Nelson got a taste of professional hockey last spring when he signed with the Quad City Storm after finishing his playing days at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

In those 15 games with the Storm, he made quite an impression.

“What’s nice about him was he was given an opportunity last year and ran with it,” Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny said. “Normally, your college kids that you bring out after their college season, you give them their five games and go from there.

“He has exceeded and definitely earned a contract after those five games.”

To say Nelson made a splash in his late-season showing is an understatement. The forward scored 11 points — six goals and five assists — in 15 games.

Not bad for a kid from a small-college program where he was a four-time honorable mention All-WIAC selection.

While Pszenyczny liked what he saw from Nelson last year, so did a lot of other coaches. And that earned the 25-year-old two weeks in the camp of the ECHL Wichita Thunder. The Minnesota native said that was beneficial and helped him bring a new perspective back to the Quad-Cities with him.

“Just a lot of composure,” he said of his biggest takeaways from playing in the more advanced league. “Controlling the game a little more and not letting the play control you.”

Pszenyczny believes that can only help as the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Nelson adds to his already strong array of physical skills.

“When you think of high-skilled players, normally they’re not so physical,” QC’s coach said. “But Nelly gets the job done. He’s not afraid to bang bodies and get dirty. He is just a beast, he really is.

“If you watch him in practice and in games, he’s very good at protecting the puck with his size. He almost fends people off; I don’t envy our defensemen having to compete against him every day in practice.”

Which is something Pszneyczny is glad to have the chance to do.

“I’m very close with the coach in Wichita (Bruce Ramsay) where he went to camp and he flat-out told me ‘I want to keep him,’” Pszneyczny said. “But when you get so many guys from the American League, you have to play those guys.”

Nelson wasn’t too disappointed in not making the Thunder roster, something Pszenyczny said will be tougher to do this season with the numbers game happening in the NHL and filtering down.

“I love all the guys here, so my mindset is to come back here and do my job and do what I’m supposed to do to help the team win,” Nelson said. “Obviously, if the team is successful, I’m going to be successful, too. We’re all going to help each other to the best of our abilities.”

Pszenyczny is counting on Nelson to be a big part of any QC title hopes.

“To have him for a full year is going to be nice,” Pszenyczny said. “There are things that we all can improve on, right? You can’t teach size and he has that. To add that to the other skill set that he has, it’s beautiful to watch out there, so definitely looking forward to getting him out there and finding who he is going to gel with the best.”

That all started with his initial foray into the pro game here this past spring — a month or so he called “immensely valuable.”

“Just getting to know all the guys and to form that bond with them,” he said of the jump from Division III college ranks into the pro game. “Obviously, if you have a good room where everyone feels more entwined with one another is only going to create more success and opportunities for people to grow on and off the ice.”

Nelson is hoping that his game continues on the trajectory he set here last March and included a two-goal game (with an assist) in his fourth contest.

So does his coach.

“Absolutely,” said Pszneyczny when asked if he is looking for big things from his young standout. “He will be a huge contributor and piece to winning a championship.”