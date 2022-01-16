Peoria's third period flurry buries Storm

PEORIA – A great start to Sunday’s I-74 hockey war went for naught for the Quad City Storm as the Peoria Rivermen’s strong finish ultimately determined the battle.
QC scored the first two goals of the contest and scored late in the second to tie the game after the Rivermen bounced back to tie it. But Peoria scored the first three goals of the third period en route to securing a 7-4 SPHL victory at the Peoria Civic Center.
The loss dropped the third-place Storm to 17-5-2-4, 40 points, but still kept them ahead of fourth-place Peoria (16-5-1-3, 36 points), which notched its third straight victory.
QC still leads the season set 4-3, with one win coming in overtime and another in a shootout.
Sunday’s battle in front of 2,448 fans appeared destined for overtime as it was tied at 3 heading into the third.
But then the floodgates opened as Nick Neville (2) and Mitchell McPherson (11) scored just under a minute apart six-and-a-half minutes into the frame. Marcel Godbout then added his eighth goal of the season to give the Rivermen a 6-3 lead.
QC’s Connor Fries scored his first of the afternoon at the 18:29 mark of the frame on a power play, but Peoria closed out the proceedings with an empty-netter at the 18:51 mark.
Peoria was efficient in the third, scoring four goals on just seven shots – one fewer attempt than QC had in the stanza.
The Storm, who out-shot Peoria 27-24 in the game, scored twice in the first despite being out-shot 8-6.
Taylor Price scored his eighth goal of the season on Filip Virgili’s seventh assist to give QC a 1-0 lead at the 8:57 mark.
At the 13:20 mark, Shane Bennett scored the first of his two goals on helpers from Tommy Stang (13) and Matt Stoia (4).
However, between the 18:47 mark of the first and the 10:28 mark of the second, Peoria scored three times off QC netminder Thomas Proudlock to take a 3-2 lead.
Bennett then lit the lamp again with his 12th goal of the season, this coming at the 16:18 mark off a Joe Sova assist, his 17th of the campaign, to forge the tie at 3 heading into the final 20 minutes.
The Storm have a few days to work on things until the two Illinois teams square off again on Friday back in Peoria and meet again the following Friday inside the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.