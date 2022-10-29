SPHL: Bobcats hand QC Storm first loss of season

DANVILLE, Ill. — On Friday, the Quad City Storm and Vermilion County Bobcats squared off in a game in which there were just two penalties called in the entire contest, a Quad City victory.

In the Saturday SPHL rematch at the David S. Palmer Arena, it was quite a different storyline with 12 penalties whistled and a flipped result.

Hosting Vermilion County scored twice in each of the first two periods and added an empty-netter in the final minute for a 5-2 victory that handed QC its first loss of the season ahead of Sunday’s home contest against Evansville.

The victory was the first of the season for the Bobcats (1-3-1-0, 3 points) as QC fell to 3-1-0-0, 6 points.

The Storm took 12 of 13 games from Vermilion County last year and added to that domination with Friday’s 5-2 victory.

That run couldn’t continue on Saturday in the middle game of QC’s three-in-three weekend.

Michael Moran helped QC convert on the first Vermilion County penalty of the contest as he scored a power-play goal at the 8:39 mark of the first. Leif Mattson (4) and Jacob Ratcliffe (3) earned the assists.

After the Bobcats knotted the score late in the frame, Mattson scored his second in as many nights, this off a Ratcliffe feed with 2:15 left in the period.

However, before the first ended, the Bobcats tied the game with a Sullivan Shortreed marker that was the first of three straight goals the hosts scored to take a 4-2 lead after two periods of action.

Aaron Ryback (3) scored on a power-play goal at the 5:49 mark of the second after Cole Golka was in the box for a tripping penalty.

After QC killed off a Bobcat power play, the hosts added a TJ Delaney goal at the 17:04 mark to go up 4-2.

With a 24-16 shots on goal advantage, Vermilion County held a 38-29 shot advantage through two periods making it tough on QC keeper Kevin Resop (1-1).

For the game, Resop had 43 saves as Vermilion County got off 48 shots.

Vermilion County netminder Sean Kuhn stopped 41 of 43 shots as he picked up his first victory of the season.