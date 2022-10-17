SPHL: Coach thrilled with roster despite it still being a work in progress

Just a few short days away from opening the 2022-23 SPHL season, Quad City Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny is still trying to figure out what his roster will look like.

Still, the Storm coach had to smile when thinking about the potential lines he will be throwing at the rival Peoria Rivermen in Friday’s 7:10 p.m. season opener at Vibrant Arena.

“We may look good on paper, but we still have to put the skates on and play the game,” said Pszenyczny.

After Monday morning’s workout, Pszenyczny spent just as much time trying to figure out contract issues and player personnel moves as he did with his team on the ice.

Some of those issues are good ones to have as the start of the season looms for the league’s 11 teams.

“All summer, you have a plan for what you’re going to do for training camp and then you get to the day and you don’t have all your guys,” said Pszenyczny. “We had seven guys up in the Coast (ECHL) and as of right now, only one of them actually is going to make an opening day roster there.

“We’ll take those guys back from the Coast and it’s nice for them to get the experience, but they know that here in Quad City there is more that we’re striving for. They want to be a part of it. After they get released and I speak to them, they’re not down like some other guys I’ve spoken to. That’s always a good sign.”

Two of those guys back from ECHL camps are Logan Nelson, who joined Monday’s skate, and Tommy Stang, who arrived in the afternoon.

Those are just two of the 16 potential returners to the roster.

Ten other players along with Nelson and Stang who suited up in Storm gear last season are already back in camp – forwards Connor Fries, Cole Golka, Michael Moran, Taylor Pryce, Tommy Tsicos, and Filip Virgili; defensemen Dillon Fournier, Matt Stoia, and Triston Theriot; and goalie Kevin Resop.

To say the least, the 23-man camp roster has been fluid. Monday’s camp roster also featured eight rookies or players new to the Quad-Cities.

“We’ve got a lot of returners coming back, but we also have quite a few new guys who are eager to prove themselves,” said Virgili. “They have a lot of energy they are bringing into the camp.”

But that puts the onus on Pszenyczny and assistant Drew Otten to get everyone integrated in the systems in a short period of time and without the benefit of a pre-season game.

“We’re fortunate that we have a really core group of returners; more than most teams, I would probably say, in our league,” said Pszenyczny. “But we still have to go out there and compete.”

Even with all the roster juggling that could happen between now and Friday, Pszenyczny has a pretty good idea of what type of team will don the sweaters this season in the Quad-Cities.

“It’s going to be very similar to last year,” he said. “But we’re going to be looking for more out of our second-year players. They got their toe in the water, so to speak, last season. Now they know what the league is like, how it is for playoffs, how you need to prepare for the whole season.

“It’s going to be really good. I think we’re a reflection of the community as far as a blue-collar, go-to-work, grab-your-lunch-pail and be willing to do anything to get the job done each night. That’s what I like about this team.”

Virgili admits that with the core group back, the Storm could be ahead of other teams early on.

“With all the guys knowing each other, you’ve definitely got the chemistry going right,” he said. “You don’t have to build things up because guys know where guys are on the ice. … We’ve got a good group of guys here.”