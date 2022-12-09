SPHL: Ice Bears bury Storm in overtime

The SPHL standings are more crowded than last call at a bar.

Just eight points separate first place from ninth, and with the top eight spots qualifying for the playoffs, every game truly matters right now for the Quad City Storm.

Friday night’s contest was a tough one to drop.

The Storm had three separate leads and only trailed for one minute, 24 seconds in the game, but never found the putaway goal, suffering a 6-5 overtime loss to the Knoxville Ice Bears at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

“If we expect to be one of the top teams in this league, we’ve got to find that nail in the coffin, to bury them, to bury a team,” Storm assistant coach Drew Otten said. “Right now, we just don’t have that, desire, or attitude.”

The loss drops the Storm – who just three weeks ago were in first place – from a three-way tie for fifth place to sole possession of sixth, just three points clear of Pensacola, which currently sits in ninth place and out of a playoff spot.

“Every loss is tough, but this one hurts a little bit more because we’re kind of on a slump lately,” forward Logan Nelson said. “We need to get back to playing Quad City Storm hockey and that’s where we’ll find our success.”

Brady Fleurent scored the game-winning goal at the 2:33 mark of overtime as Knoxville capitalized on a lengthy power play, courtesy of a 4-minute high sticking penalty from Filip Virgili just before the end of the third period.

Knoxville was 2 of 6 on the power play, while the Storm were 0 for 6.

“We just kind of played into their games,” Nelson said. “They tried to get into our heads and we let them do it, we got into doing the extracurricular stuff with them and it ended up being a deciding factor for us; it’s probably a big reason why we lost.”

Mathias Ahman got the scoring started early for the Storm, firing a snapshot past Knoxville goaltender Kristian Stead during a stretch of 3-on-3 hockey after four penalties were called in a span of 36 seconds.

It was Ahman’s first goal in a Storm sweater since Dec. 31, 2019 as he spent the past two seasons playing in his home country of Sweden.

Patrick Gazich doubled up the lead with his first career goal as the rookie pounced on a dump-in from Marcus Ortiz to put the Storm up 2-0 at the 9:50 mark of the first period.

Recently-acquired Bailey Conger put Knoxville on the board five minutes later with a power play goal, his shot leaking through the pads of Bailey Brkin to cut the score to 2-1.

The second period opened with a flurry of goals.

Rex Moe tied the game up just 1:50 into the period, getting behind the Storm defense for a breakaway and beating Brkin with a shot through the pads.

Another defensive breakdown led to another Knoxville goal as the Ice Bears had a 2-on-1 rush and a pass from Dean Balsamo kicked off the skate of a Storm defenseman and went right to Fleurent, who buried the one-timer past Brkin at 3:22 to give the Ice Bears the lead.

“We let off the gas after the first period where we should have just kept going,” forward Tommy Tsicos said. “We just came out flat in the second and that’s pretty much the tale of the game.”

Less than 90 seconds later, Cole Golka found Logan Nelson in the high slot, and Nelson scored his fourth goal of the season to tie the game at 4:46, capping a span of three goals scored in less than five minutes to start the period.

The Storm took the lead back on a shorthanded breakaway goal from Michael Moran – his team-leading ninth of the season – at the 13:24 mark of the period.

But that lead also didn’t last too long, as two minutes later, a turnover by Storm defenseman Trevor Momot behind his own net led to a goal from Balsamo to tie things up after two periods.

Brkin made 32 saves on the night, while Stead made 42 for Knoxville.

“I think we rely too much on our goaltenders to keep us in games,” Otten said. “They had a couple soft goals tonight but you’re going to have that.

“You can’t expect your goalie to stop everything.”

Nelson put the Storm back up midway through the third period, burying the rebound of a shot from Moran, but once again, the lead didn’t last, as Conger added his second of the night at 15:03 of the frame.

Knoxville 6, Quad City 5 (OT)

Knoxville;1;3;1;1;—;6

Quad City;2;2;1;0;—;5

First period — Scoring: Mathias Ahman, QC (Dillon Fournier, Connor Fries), 6:13; Patrick Gazich, QC (Marcus Ortiz, Fournier), 9:50; Bailey Conger, KNX (PP) (Brett Beauvais, Dean Balsamo), 14:18. Penalties: Cameron Hough, KNX (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:21; Marcus Ortiz, QC (cross-checking), 5:21; Ryan Devine, KNX (interference), 5:39; Logan Nelson, QC (interference), 5:57; Trevor Momot, QC (roughing), 13:42.

Second period — Scoring: Rex Moe, KNX (Colton Fletcher), 1:50; Brady Fleurent, KNX (Balsamo, Sacha Roy), 3:22; Logan Nelson, QC (Cole Golka, Momot), 4:46; Michael Moran, QC (SH) (unassisted), 13:24; Balsamo, KNX (Conger), 15:22. Penalties: Tanner Salsberry, KNX (tripping), 5:32; Eliott St-Pierre, KNX (fighting major), 11:30; Tommy Tsicos, QC (fighting instigator), 11:30; Tsicos, QC (fighting major), 11:30; Moe, KNX (holding), 16:07

Third period — Scoring: Nelson, QC (Michael Moran, Connor Fries), 11:47; Conger, KNX (Balsamo, Fleurent), 15:03. Penalties: Kyler Matthews, KNX (hooking), 4:20; Fleurent, KNX (tripping), 5:40; Colton Fletcher, KNX (boarding), 12:34; David Brancik, QC (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:03; Sacha Roy, KNX (roughing), 18:19; Taylor Pryce, QC (roughing), 18:19; Filip Virgili, QC (high-sticking double minor), 19:30.

Overtime — Scoring: Fleurent, KNX (PP) (Kyler Matthews, Ryan Devine), 2:33. Penalties: none.

Shots on goal — KNX 9-18-9-2—38; QC 14-16-16-1—47. Penalties — KNX 9-21; QC 8-21. Power play — KNX 2-5; QC 0-6. Saves — KNX (Kristian Stead 47 shots, 42 saves); QC (Bailey Brkin 38 shots, 32 saves). Three stars — 1. Brady Fleurent, KNX; 2. Dean Balsamo, KNX; 3. Bailey Conger, KNX. Referee — Brett Straley. Linesmen — Caid Blessing, James Mazur. A — 2,811.