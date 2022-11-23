SPHL: Late flurry carries Storm past Bobcats

DANVILLE, Ill. – Coming off a 10-day break in actual game action, it took the Quad City Storm a while to get going in Wednesday’s contest against Vermilion County.

QC logged just 15 shots on goal through two periods and were out-shot by the hosts by 15 through 40 minutes of action.

However, after falling behind early in the third period, QC turned it on and came away from David S. Palmer Arena with a 3-1 SPHL victory.

Goals from two of the team’s newest additions and one from the club’s leading point scorer in the final seven-plus minutes of the contest did the trick.

Brendan Soucie, Curtis Hansen and Cole Golka lit the lamp to give the first-place Storm their eighth victory in 11 starts and kept them tied with Evansville (7-4-2-0) at 16 points atop the league standings.

QC goalkeeper Kevin Resop (43 saves on 44 shots) and VC counterpart Sean Kuhn (26 saves on 29 shots) kept the game scoreless through two periods.

The Bobcats (2-7-1-0, 5 points) broke out on top when Egor Borshchev scored a short-handed goal off a Davis Kirkendall assist just 5:33 into the third. VC had just been called for a delay of game penalty just a minute earlier.

QC chased that deficit until Soucie scored his second of the season at the 12:21 mark. That came off assists from Golka (4) and Tommy Tsicos (6).

Hansen, who was just signed on Wednesday, didn’t take long to make his presence known for the team as he scored his first just 47 seconds later off the first assist of the campaign by Patrick Gazich.

Hansen, a left winger, was signed to a standard player contract to fill a spot vacated when right winger Leif Mattson was loaned to Florida of the ECHL.

Golka, off another Tsicos helper, then put a nice wrap on the pre-holiday victory at the 18:01 mark.

QC returns to action on Friday when it treks across I-74 to meet the Peoria Rivermen at the Peoria Civic Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

The home-and-home weekend with Peoria returns to Vibrant Arena for Saturday’s 7:10 p.m. contest.