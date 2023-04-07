The first meeting of the season between the Quad City Storm and the Huntsville Havoc resulted in an entertaining SPHL battle Friday evening at Vibrant Arena.

And it showed that there isn’t much difference between a Huntsville team still near the top of the standings and readying for a playoff push and a short-handed QC crew already eliminated from playoff contention and mired in ninth place in the now 10-team league.

After much back-and-forth the entire game, a goal with :08 left in overtime by Leif Mattson off a great breakaway feed from Mike Mercurio proved to be the difference as the Storm pulled out a 5-4 victory.

“Mercs got the puck at center ice and makes a good play to me and luckily I was able to put away the rebound and get the win,” said Mattson. “Fortunately, I was in the right place at the right time.”

The goal was Mattson’s seventh of the season and it came on Mercurio’s sixth helper and moved the Storm to 23-31-1-1, 48 points and ended a six-game QC losing streak.

“It was nice to stop the bleeding with the losses,” said QC coach Dave Pszenyczny. “After Tuesday’s game and all the individual mistakes, it’s nice to finally pull out a win, especially at home in front of a decent crowd.

“We gotta do it again tomorrow with a bigger crowd.”

That’s when the Storm put the wraps on a tough season, again hosting the Havoc in a 7:10 p.m. puck drop at Vibrant Arena.

The teams played a quality overtime session with both having multiple scoring chances and each goaltender coming up with key saves.

Just before the game-winning goal, QC netminder Kevin Resop (35 saves on 39 shots) stopped a breakaway by Huntsville’s Jacob Barber, who had scored earlier in the contest.

“Resop made some nice saves in that overtime,” said Mattson of an exchange just before the game-winning play.

Mercurio had the puck and skated down the left side, finding Mattson on the right side and hitting him with a perfect crowing pass that Mattson handled across the crease and found a way to sneak it past Huntsville’s Max Milosek with the game-winner.

Gianni Vitali (6), Cole Golka (15), newly-acquired Ben Assad (9) and Mathias Ahman (4) scored for QC.

In what was a cleanly played game for two periods that featured only two penalties – one each way – there were plenty of offensive fireworks as three goals were scored in the game’s first three minutes and 35 seconds.

However, the contest also featured some decent defense and two goaltenders who did what they had to do to keep their respective teams in the contest.

The game was tied at 3 after two periods before Huntsville (33-19-1-2, 69 points) went up 4-3 when Tyler Piacentini beat a sprawling Resop at the 6:13 mark of the third.

That lead, however, lasted just 60 seconds as Ahman fired a wrister from the point that beat Milosek at the 7:13 mark.

Then things got interesting for a bit and brought a crowd of 2,844 on John Deere Classic night to its feet. QC’s Patrick Gazich tangled with Milosek in the crease. The two dropped their gloves, and other equipment, behind the Huntsville net and drew a slew of penalties. Included in that was a 10-minute inciting call against Resop, who skated down to the Havoc crease to challenge Milosek – much to the delight of the crowd.

Nothing came of the QC power play that ensued.

QC had three good chances with under a minute left, but Milosek stopped shots by Vitali, Eliott St-Pierre, and Trevor Momot before regulation ended.

Birthday boy: QC left winger Davis Kirkendall was among those celebrating birthdays on Friday. The Hamel, Minn., native turned 26.

QC moves: After Tuesday’s setback to the Peoria Rivermen, the Storm made a flurry of roster moves that ended the season for four standouts.

Left winger Mike Moran, right winger Logan Nelson, and centerman Nigel Slade were placed on season-ending IR on Wednesday. They were joined by defenseman Dillon Fournier, who was placed on the 21-day IR.

QC claimed right winger Ben Assad off waivers to help fill the voids and had him in the starting lineup. The 27-year-old played 44 games for Peoria this season, scoring nine goals and totaling 16 points as he recorded a plus/minus +11.

Assad, who Pszenyczny said has a “high hockey IQ” was waived by Peoria Wednesday on the same day QC claimed him.