SPHL: Peoria takes advantage of QC miscues for another win in rivalry

Just when it began to look as if the Quad City Storm was going to sock it to the Peoria Rivermen Saturday evening in SPHL play, a pair of mistakes proved costly.

On the local hockey team’s holiday “sock toss” night, the Storm had a solid start, but their I-74 rivals proved more resilient in a 3-2 victory at Vibrant Arena.

Alec Baer and Joseph Drapluk scored on Storm turnovers in their own end, with Baer’s late in the second period and Drapluk’s with 6:27 left in the contest that was the game-winner.

QC played 6-on-5 hockey for the final 1:26 and had a couple of good looks down the stretch, but couldn’t get anything past Peoria netminder Josh Boyko, who made 30 saves on QC’s 32 shots.

The victory gave the Rivermen (8-3-1-0, 17 points) the weekend sweep and allowed them to jump the Storm (8-5-0-0, 16 points) in the standings.

QC was playing short-handed, going two short with only 15 skaters and having to jumble lines.

Early on, QC took advantage on its first two power-play opportunities to put up scores and in a position to avenge Friday’s 3-0 setback to the Rivermen in Peoria.

While there was no pulling the wool over anyone’s eyes in this one, there were a few sweaters that got jostled as the bitter rivals wasted no time in squaring off.

Just 39 seconds into the contest QC’s Tommy Tsicos and Peoria’s Mitchell McPherson traded haymakers in the Peoria crease.

The second penalty of the game — to Peoria’s Jordan Ernst for slashing — led to the game’s first goal.

Just 23 seconds into that power play, former Peoria player Brendan Soucie scored his third of the season off a feed from Saturday Storm addition David Brancik.

Just seven minutes into the affair, QC fans had their green light to litter the playing surface with packaged socks and undergarments that were destined for local non-profits that support the homeless.

Later in the first, QC took advantage of another Peoria penalty when forward Connor Fries scored his first of the season on helpers from Kyle Thacker (6) and Patrick Gazich (2).

Peoria cut the lead to 2-1 when Drapluk scored his second of the season on a one-timer from the left wing that beat QC netminder Kevin Resop over his left shoulder at the 15:50 mark.

At the 17:56 mark of the second, a QC skater lost an edge and control of the puck in the QC end. Baer converted that into a one-timer, beating QC netminder Kevin Resop and tying the game at 2.

Peoria had more chances in the third than QC and didn’t take advantage of those until Drapek found the puck after a QC miscue and beat Resop, who had 35 saves on 38 shots.

In the closing seconds of the contest with an extra skater on, Cole Golka had a good look that Boyko turned aside and QC couldn’t get sticks on a couple of loose pucks in front.

Addition: Earlier Saturday, the Storm added to their depleted roster by signing a familiar face to the squad.

Defenseman David Brancik was inked to a standard player contract.

He played with the Storm last season, totaling 20 points (6 goals, 14 assists) in 48 games.

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound 28-year-old is in his sixth SPHL season.

Centerman Nick Klishko was placed on the 30-day IR list, making it six players who were unavailable for Saturday’s contest either because of injury or suspension. Forwards Taylor Pryce, Mike Moran and Filip Virgili along with defensemen Dillon Fournier and Carter Shinkaruk were not in uniform.