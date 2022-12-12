SPHL: Promises kept, coach makes moves to find winning combinations

The way Dave Pszenyczny was seeing it, the math just didn’t add up.

The Quad City Storm coach rattled off the SPHL's major statistical categories — goals allowed, save percentage, penalty kill, power-play chances. etc. — and the fact that his club ranked among the best in the league in all of them.

But that wasn’t translating to the standings where the Storm had slumped to 9-7-1-0 and with 19 points had fallen to sixth place in the SPHL after losing six of their last eight games.

Things just weren’t adding up — except the losses.

Being swept last weekend by the Knoxville Ice Bears pushed Pszenyczny to his breaking point and he promised changes were going to be made.

Those started on Sunday.

Defenseman Kyle Thacker was traded to Evansville for future considerations. Defenseman Alexis Girard was signed. Fellow defenseman Danylo Kozachuk, who was waived last Friday when captain Taylor Pryce came off the IR, was re-signed on Monday.

On paper, the Storm have the talent to be one of the top teams in the league. Pszenyczny assembled a very talented roster and thought he had the guys to chase a title.

“It’s disheartening and really sad because of what that group could potentially do because it’s going to get dismantled,” Pszenyczny said Saturday, noting he was scouring the waiver wire, trying to put together trades and hoping for some players coming back from ECHL call-ups.

A guy who is well-respected in the organization thinks QC isn’t that far off.

Marcus Ortiz, who was a key player last season for QC and was brought back this past weekend to help fill some short-term needs, likes what he sees in the dressing room.

“This club has all the tools,” said Ortiz, who said he had to leave the team to get back to the youth hockey club he runs in Knoxville, Tenn. “It’s those dog days of the year when you have injuries and all this other stuff hit. Sometimes the bounces just aren’t going your way.

“You’re trying so hard to create something even when it’s not there and it kind of costs you. Every ounce of the tools are here on this team — the skill is there, the tools are there, the coaching is there. It’s just a matter of execution and I think it’s coming. I really do.”

So what hasn’t clicked?

“I don’t know; this generation just kind of like, not cares, thinks they can flip some kind of light switch and think this game is going to come easy,” said Pszenyczny after Saturday’s loss. “Unfortunately it’s not and we’re in some stuff and have to find a way out.

“If these guys aren’t willing to do it, then we’re going to find people who will. … Things are going to be moving.”

With a somewhat clear perspective of the QC roster and a recent inside glance into the room, Ortiz wasn’t sure a house-cleaning was needed.

“I think that they are one bounce, one big win from turning it around and everybody taking a deep breath,” he said. “It’s kind of one of those things when things aren’t going right, everybody gets uptight and you grab the stick a little tighter and miss those empty nets and clear chances. It’s coming. This group has so much to give.”

Looking for a quick fix to end a three-game losing streak will have to come even quicker this week. The Storm are at rival and league-leading Peoria (12-3-1-0, 25 points) for a Thursday school-day special at 10:30 a.m.

Defenseman Carter Shinkaruk is eligible to come off IR on Wednesday and the coach said he could be back in the lineup depending on where he is in terms of conditioning and readiness.

As for the rest of the roster and what could happen between now and Thursday? Hold tight.

Moves made: QC’s two moves this week could be classified as big ones — literally. The 23-year-old Kozachuk is 6-foot-7 and the 22-year-old Girard is 6-5.

In 14 games with QC this season, Kozachuk had recorded one assist and was a plus-1 in the +/- category.

Girard had played 16 games for the Evansville Thunderbolt this season, recording five points on five assists. Last season, he played a combined 33 SPHL games (Fayetteville, Vermilion County and Knoxville) and four games in the ECHL (Trois-Riveieres). In 81 pro games, he has four goals and 16 assists.

The trade that sent Thacker to Evansville was for future considerations.

Big loss: In the midst of the roster changes, QC has lost the services of Logan Nelson for a bit. The right winger was loaned to ECHL Iowa on Monday.

The 25-year-old has posted 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 15 QC games this season. He has a team-leading 68 shots.