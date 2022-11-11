SPHL: Pryce scores again as Storm top Bobcats again

Though the Quad City Storm were in control throughout Friday night, a two-minute stretch in the second period ostensibly put the game out of reach.

The Storm scored two goals 112 seconds apart to open the middle frame, rolling to a 3-1 win over the Vermilion County Bobcats on Salute to Military Night at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

The Storm, who head to Evansville Sunday to close out the weekend against the Thunderbolts, retain a three-point lead over Evansville and Roanoke for first place in the SPHL with the win.

"If you leave a team in the mix for too long, suddenly they get a good bounce and they're up on one so we knew we wanted to be focused for that first five of each period," captain Taylor Pryce said. "We want to put our foot down but it's more so about the consistency and not letting up."

Already up 1-0, Pryce took a face-off from Tommy Tsicos and fired a shot past Bobcat goaltender Sean Kuhn just 53 seconds into the second period, his third goal in the last two games.

"We started realizing that keeping it simple is the key to success," Pryce said. "We're a really skilled group, but when guys try to do too much, it ends up hurting us. So the simpler we keep the game, the more we'll dominate."

After a high-sticking double minor call on Vermilion County's Matt O'Shaugnessy moments later gave the Storm a 4-minute power play, Filip Virgili upped the lead to 3-0, firing a shot from just above the circles that beat Kuhn at 2:45.

The Storm kept control for much of the rest of the game, but couldn't add to their lead, Kuhn making 33 stops to keep the score in check.

"That game could have been easily, really lopsided early with all the posts we hit on the power play," coach Dave Pszenyczny said, "but sometimes you're going to have those games and we kind of got away from our game a little bit, gave up opportunities, but I can't complain with a win.

"When you're at the top, everybody's bringing their 'A' game and we know in this league, you can't let off for any bit. We want the best every single shift and we know we're not going to get it ... but we're still learning, put teams away, keep it simple."

Though dominant throughout the game, the Storm took control in the first five minutes, not allowing a shot until the 5:44 mark, and scoring their first goal thanks to a gift of a bounce.

Carter Shinkaruk – celebrating his 31st birthday Friday – turned and fired a shot from the top of the zone that found its way through traffic, bounced off a Bobcat defender and past Kuhn to put the Storm up. It was Shinkaruk's first goal of the season.

"It's just kind of a worm burner on the ice that turned fire and good things happen when you put the puck on the net, but it definitely hit off something, I think one of their sticks and post and into the net," Shinkaruk said. "They don't ask how, they ask how many so I'll take that one for sure."

Shinkaruk also added an assist on Virgili's goal, a good way to celebrate the birthday. When asked about his plans in an on-ice interview, he said, "I'm going straight to Applebee's to get a Classic Combo.

"It's an ongoing joke, dating back to one of my first years as a pro," Shinkaruk said. "It's good value, a good bang for your buck and good vibes there. It's been a go-to spot of mine for the last few years. ... Funny enough, I actually haven't played too many times on my birthday but this one probably takes the cake, especially in recent memory."

While the Storm controlled the game, there were a few lapses that tested goaltender Kevin Resop throughout the night.

Resop's first save came on a breakaway from O'Shaughnessy a minute after Shinkaruk's goal, and the Storm goaltender had to make a quick save in the second period after a bad pass from Storm defenseman Kyle Thacker went right to Vermilion's Gianni Vitali crashing the slot.

Resop's bid for his third career shutout ended two minutes shy of the final, a Bobcat shot was blocked out right to Vitali, who buried it for his first goal of the season at the 18-minute mark of the third period. The Storm goaltender finished with 13 saves.

"I think sometimes we go to the well too often and Kevin's first shot was a breakaway tonight," Pszenyczny said. "When they're going down on a breakaway, we're confident on the bench, you could sense it. He's there when we need him and obviously, we have to pay him back. Their goal, off a shin pad right to a guy wide open, it's going to happen."