SPHL: QC storm at Evanville Thunderbolts

EVANSVILLE, IND. — Working with a short roster, the Quad City Storm found a way to knock off the SPHL leaders on Friday evening.

QC jumped out to an early lead over the Evansville Thunderbolts and rode the hot goaltending – and an assist – from first star of the game Bailey Brkin to a 4-0 victory at the Ford Center.

Heading into Saturday’s 7 p.m. rematch in the weekend doubleheader, QC sports a 9-5-0-0 (18 points) record to climb a bit closer to the Thunderbolts (9-5-2-0, 20 points).

Michael Moran and Brendan Soucie scored 45 seconds apart in the opening period and Logan Nelson chalked up the lone marker in the second period as the Storm built a nice lead en route to the victory.

QC out-shot the hosts 18-9 in the opening stanza and 41-31 for the game as Brkin recorded the shutout victory.

On the man advantage in the first, Moran scored his eighth of the season off assists from Nelson (6) and David Brancik (2) at the 8:22 mark.

With the teams back at full strength, Soucie found the net for the fourth time since joining the Storm with helpers from Marcus Ortiz, who joined the club on Friday, and Tommy Tsicos (8).

Nelson’s third tally of the campaign came at the 4:38 mark of the second when he beat Evansville keeper Zane Steevers on a short-handed goal, his third, off Brkin’s first assist of the season.

With just under two minutes left in the contest, defenseman Trevor Momot scored his first goal of the season off assists from Tsicos and Soucie (2).

Storm move: Helping fill out the short-handed roster, the Storm went back to last season's roster to help fill the void.

QC coach Dave Pszenyczny managed to lure right-winger Marcus Ortiz back to the squad. The 30-year-old was in the lineup Friday and had two shots in addition to his assist.

Last season the 5-foot-11, 181-pounder recorded 36 points in 46 games, scoring 19 goals and dishing out 17 assists.