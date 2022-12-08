SPHL: QC Storm host Knoxville twice this weekend

Quad City Storm this week

Games: The Quad City Storm (9-6-0-0, 18 points) host the Knoxville Ice Bears (8-5-0-2, 18 points) in a pair of games this weekend at Vibrant Arena at The Mark. The puck will drop at 7:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Twitter follows: @bobbyMetcalf88 (Friday); @TJ_DA (Saturday)

Promotions: Friday’s game has the Storm wearing Peanuts-themed sweaters featuring Snoopy and Woodstock that will be auctioned off after the contest with proceeds donated to Guide Dogs of America & Tender Loving Canines. The evening is sponsored by Machinist Union Lodge 6 and Local Lodges 388 and 1191. The first 1,000 fans receive thunder sticks. Saturday is John Deere Night and all John Deere employees receive two free tickets to the game when they present their employee ID at the Vibrant Arena box office. The first 1,000 fans get Storm Sili-Pints.

Transactions: Earlier this week, QC coach Dave Pszenyczny signed centerman Billy Jerry, who was immediately loaned to ECHL Worcester. QC waived left winger Jacob Ratliffe, who posted seven points (three goals, four assists) in 15 games. QC actually enters the weekend with the league maximum of 19 rostered players allowed with eight forwards, nine defensemen and two goalies.

Back in action?: Captain Taylor Pryce was eligible to come off the 21-day IR this week, but no transaction had been made to activate him as of Thursday afternoon. The right wing has six points (three goals, three assists) in 10 games. … Defenseman Carter Shinkaruk, centerman Nick Klishko and left wing Curtis Hansen remain on the IR.

Storylines: These games will be the first between the two this season. QC hopes it does better than years past as Knoxville owns a 10-4-0-0 all-time advantage in the series, which included a 3-1-0-0 mark last season. … After opening the season 7-2, the Storm are 2-4 in their last six to fall from their early first-place perch in the SPHL. … Knoxville added a player familiar to the Storm as the Ice Bears signed former Peoria Rivermen Bailey Conger to a PTO deal. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder played four games for Peoria with no points. … Knoxville also re-signed goalie Alec Calvaruso (2-2-0-1, 3.61 GAA, 89.2 save percentage). He was waived by the Ice Bears on Nov. 29 after opening the season with Pensacola. … In the same amount of games, Knoxville has scored 46 goals to QC’s 41. The Storm, though, have given up only 33 goals to the Ice Bears’ 41.

-- Compiled by Tom Johnston