SPHL: QC Storm on the road for three games this week

Games: The Quad City Storm (10-9-1-0, 21 points) hit the road for three games this week. The Storm are at second-place Roanoke (14-5-1-1, 30 points) for games Thursday and Friday at 6:05 p.m. at the Berglund Center. QC then stops in North Carolina for a 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve game on Saturday against the eighth-place Fayetteville Marksmen (10-10-2-0, 22 points). The Marksmen just jumped QC this week for what would be the final spot in the playoff bracket.

Transactions: QC has gained a couple of players and lost a couple in the last week. Goaltender Kevin Resop (4-4, 1.92 goals against average, 0.945 save percentage) returned from an ECHL call-up with the Fort Wayne Komets. Nick Klishko (5 points — 1 goal, 4 assists — in 11 games) was activated off the IR as was left winger Curtis Hansen (one goal in three games). QC, though, had to place defenseman David Brancik (one assist in seven games) on the 30-day IR. Netminder Ryan Edquist was waived with Resop back in uniform.

Storylines: Having two games last weekend postponed by bad weather, the Storm have not played in 12 days. It is the second longest break QC has had — the first a league-scheduled 10-day break in November. … Roanoke is a healthier team right now, having three players return from the IR in the last two weeks. The Rail Yard Dogs did lose dangerous right winger Travis Broughman (22 points in 19 games, with 8 goals and 14 assists) to an ECHL call-up with Adirondack.

-- Compiled by Tom Johnston