SPHL: Quad City Storm hold off Peoria for 2-0 start

PEORIA — The Quad City Storm may not have scored as often as they had liked Saturday evening, but early goals put them in good shape to hold off the Peoria Rivermen for the second straight evening.

A Dillon Fournier goal just 2 minutes, 40 seconds into the first period and a power-play tally by Filip Virgili just 40 seconds into the second period spurred the Storm to a weekend sweep of their backyard SPHL rival.

Saturday’s 2-1 QC victory inside the Peoria Civic Center came on the heels of Friday’s 6-2 home victory at Vibrant Arena to start the campaign.

QC was out-shot 44-30 in the contest, but Storm netminder Bailey Brkin held the shutout until the final 19 seconds when Tyler Barrow scored a power-play goal.

Fournier scored his first goal of the season off a feed from Virgili early in the first to get the Storm off to a good start.

A fairly clean first period took a left turn late when three roughing penalties were called.

QC took advantage of the man advantage to start the second when Virgili scored a power-play goal, his second of the season, off helpers from Logan Nelson (1) and Connor Fries (1).

Things got a little chippy in the third when each side was called for a fighting major and Peoria’s Alec Hagaman was whistled for verbal abuse of official – misconduct penalty.

QC returns to action on Friday at Vermilion County, starting a three-game weekend set that closes with next Sunday's home contest against Evansville.

Another addition: Prior to Saturday’s game, Storm coach Dave Pszneyczny added another player to his roster.

Defenseman Trevor Momot was signed to a standard player contract and became the 22nd man on the QC roster for Saturday’s game. QC had seven defensemen to go with 12 forwards and three goaltenders.

Momot is a 24-year-old from New Baltimore, Mich. He has played 86 professional games with 22 goals and 34 assists.

The 6-foot-2, 176-pounder played for the Knoxville Ice Bears after graduating from New England College last spring and was back with them this season for a bit. He played Saturday and drew a 2-minute interference penalty.