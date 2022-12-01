SPHL: Quad City Storm this week

Quad City Storm this week

Games: The Quad City Storm (8-5-0-0, 16 points) have two key road contests this week, facing the league-leading Evansville Thunderbolts (9-4-2-0, 20 points) in games Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Ford Center.

Walking wounded: The Storm finished last Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Peoria with only 11 skaters available. QC came into the game short-handed and lost the services of four players during the game, according to coach Dave Pszenyczny. One of those injured during the game was relative newcomer Curtis Hansen and the injury resulted in the left winger being placed on the 30-day IR on Wednesday. He joins captain Taylor Pryce (RW), Carter Shinkaruk (D) and Nick Klishko (C) on the IR.

Welcome back: To help fill the roster holes, the Storm went back to the future on Wednesday and added 28-year-old defenseman Mathias Ahman to the club.

The 5-foot-9, 174-pounder from Sweden played 39 games for the Storm in the 2019-20 season when he scored four goals and recorded 14 assists.

Since stints in QC and ECHL Kalamazoo (where he was when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Storm in March of 2020) that season, the former UW-Stout collegian has been playing minimally in his native Sweden.

“Ahman does provide a healthy body, knock on wood, but know it will take some time for him to adjust back to the North American game and jet lag,” said Pszenyczny.

Storylines: Quad City is hoping that a flip of the calendar brings better fortunes and results. In a November that included a 10-day game hiatus, QC was just 3-5 with two of those wins over Vermilion County. … QC and Evansville have split their two previous meetings this season, each winning on its home ice. QC took the opener 8-5 and Evansville won the rematch 5-0 when they last played on Nov. 13. … QC comes into this weekend having not only lost its share of the league lead, but dropped all the way to fifth place in the standings after having lost two straight. … Storm LW Filip Virgili will be back in action this week after serving a one-game suspension last Saturday for an elbowing penalty that Pszenyczny called a phantom foul he was whistled for in last Friday’s Friday’s game at Peoria. … While QC is short-handed for this weekend’s set, Evansville won’t have netminder Chase Perry (2-1, 2.96 goals-against average and 0.926 save percentage). He was loaned to ECHL Greenville on Wednesday.

Coach Dave Pszenyczny: “I wish I could say we would have a full healthy lineup for the weekend on the road but unfortunately we won’t. … We have never witnessed this (rash of injuries) in our five years of existence. But life goes on and this will give an opportunity to players to step up their game who may not have earned it before with a full lineup.”

-- Tom Johnston