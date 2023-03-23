Games: The Quad City Storm (21-25-1-1, 44 points) play three games in three days against regional rival Peoria (33-12-3-1, league-leading 70 points).

QC is at Peoria on Friday (7:15 p.m.) and Sunday (3:15 p.m.) and hosting the Rivermen at 7:10 p.m. on Saturday at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

Saturday Twitter updates: @TJ_DA

Promotions: Saturday will be a big night at Vibrant Arena as the team hosts what they are billing as #HockeyTownQC. Former QC Mallards standouts Kerry Toporowski, Mark McFarlane and Steve Gibson are scheduled to be in the house along with former Storm players Marcus Ortiz and Cody Walsh and participate in a pre-game autograph session. The Colonial Cup that the Mallards won when in the UHL will also be making its first return since the title victory/celebration. The first 1,000 fans in the arena receive a Shane Bennett bobblehead. Bennett, the Storm’s all-time leading scorer, will be in the lineup for this weekend’s games.

QC transactions: It was another active week for coach Dave Pszenyczny as he made four IR moves since QC last played on March 11 and none of them were beneficial to the team. Both Filip Virgili and Matt Ustaski were placed on season-ending IR. Logan Nelson and Nigel Slade went on the 21-day IR.

Defenseman Alex Carlson is back with the club after his ECHL call-up with the Rapid City Rush. In 35 Storm games, he has one goal and four assists.

Also re-joining the team is a familiar face in Shane Bennett. The 29-year-old veteran has played in five QC games this season with a goal and an assist. In the previous two seasons, he had 34 goals and 46 assists in 90 contests.

Also added to the roster was centerman Auggie Moore. The 25-year-old Minnesota native comes to the Storm after playing four years at NCAA Division III program St. John’s University.

Gone from the team are left-wing George Thurston, who was released from his PTO, and center Nick Klishko, who was waived on Wednesday.

Storylines: This is QC’s first game action since beating Peoria 1-0 on March 11. … The Storm come into Friday’s contest in ninth place and chasing the field for one of eight playoffs spots that will be determined between now and April 8. … QC is six points behind eighth-place Fayetteville, but win-loss percentage will now be used to determine playoff seeds with an unbalanced schedule caused by Vermilion County’s shuttering. … QC and Peoria have played 16 times this season with the Storm recording a 7-5-3-1 record against the Rivermen. However, QC has won two of the last three. … Peoria has dropped three of its last four games, while QC has won three of its last four.

-- Compiled by Tom Johnston