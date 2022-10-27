SPHL: Quad City Storm this weekend

Storylines: After earning SPHL Player of the Week honors for last weekend’s sweep of Peoria, QC netminder Bailey Brkin (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA) earned time with the Iowa Heartlanders. He was loaned to the ECHL team on Wednesday. QC coach Dave Pszneyczny said this week that he wasn't sure how long the call-up would lost with Iowa affiliate Minnesota. That said, he was planning on giving Brkin the weekend off and getting time in net for Kevin Resop and Ryan Edquist. The plan, as of Thursday, was for Resop to get the Friday start “and take it day by day from there.” … Sunday’s home game will be one for the kids as QC hosts a trick-or-treat event on the ice following the game. There is also a ball-drop fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley happening, along with it being a dog-friendly game.