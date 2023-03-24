PEORIA — Quad City Storm netminder Kevin Resop was peppered with 43 shots in Friday’s SPHL contest against regional rival Peoria.

But for the second straight outing against the Rivermen in the rivalry billed as the “Cold War on I-74,” Resop was up to the challenge in the Peoria Civic Center.

The 26-year-old Floridian who is second in the league in save percentage (0.920) and third in the league in goals-against average (2.46) was more like a brick wall. He stopped all 43 shots the Rivermen fired in his direction and logged consecutive shutouts in the rivalry as he protected a 1-0 victory.

Much of the action during the entire game came in front of Resop as the Storm were out-shot 43-13 in the contest.

QC’s Cole Golka was the only player to find the back of the net in the contest when he beat Peoria goalie Jack Berry at the 12:06 mark of the second period. Golka’s 13th goal of the season was assisted by relative newcomers Jordan Stone (2) and Gianni Vitali (11).

The victory was much needed as the Storm (22-25-1-1, 46 points) still sit in ninth place and chase a playoff spot that goes to the top eight teams.

QC was finally getting back on the ice in game action after a 1-0 victory and Resop’s first complete-game shutout of the season against the league-leading Rivermen (33-13-3-1, 70 points) on March 11.

That may have been part of the reason for a rather mundane opening period in which there were no goals and no penalties — a rarity on both fronts in the usually feisty battles between these two rivals.

Things heated up in a big way in the second period as nine penalties were whistled, including five of them when QC’s Davis Kirkendall and Peoria’s Jake Hamilton squared off just 1:18 into the period.

A hooking penalty on QC’s Tommy Tsicos was the only infraction in the third period between the teams who will play three times in three days this weekend.

The next battle between the two is scheduled for Saturday when the venue flips to Vibrant Arena at The Mark. Sunday’s matinee returns to the Peoria Civic Center.