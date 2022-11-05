SPHL: Resop leads Storm past Rivermen

When the first period of Saturday’s SPHL game at Vibrant Arena came to a close, all skaters on the Quad City Storm end took their turns giving goaltender Kevin Resop high-fives and pats on the chest or back.

QC’s netminder definitely deserved the props.

He did after the second and third periods, too.

The 25-year-old Florida native stepped up huge for the first-place Storm and weathered a barrage of Peoria pellets in the second of two meetings this weekend with their I-74 rivals.

With 40 saves, Resop helped the Storm come away with a 2-1 victory.

Just 1:15 into the third period, Cole Golka converted a great feed from Kyle Thacker for his fifth goal of the season. That proved to be the game-winner. It was Thacker’s fourth assist of the young season.

“It feels good to win, you can’t fault a win,” said Golka after the weekend split with Peoria. “We do have a sense that we still need to work on a lot of things, but we’re getting better.”

Protecting that one-goal lead, Resop and the Storm had to kill off a pair of power plays down the stretch and also hold on as Peoria pulled goalie Eric Levine for an extra skater for the final 1:53 of the contest.

But Resop and the defense were up to the challenge as they moved to 5-2-0-0 and stayed atop the standings with 10 points.

“Honestly, that’s probably the best way for a goalie to get in the game, handling a lot of shots early,” said Resop of surviving that hectic first-period barrage. “We didn’t have the best first period, but my job is to keep us level and keep calm back there and just keep pushing.”

“He was fantastic,” Golka said of his netminder.

Golka admitted that QC coach Dave Pszenyczny wasn’t overly thrilled with getting outshot 22-8 in that opening frame.

“Chezy wasn’t too happy and we weren’t happy with ourselves,” said Golka of the first intermission. “He was laying it on the line saying it wasn't going to be too much fun in practice next week if you don’t put it on the line.

"You gotta get under their skin and play a hard, heavy game and match their intensity.”

QC got on the scoreboard first when QC’s Filip Virgili took a great feed from Leif Mattson and beat Levine over his left shoulder for his fourth goal of the season with 11:31 left in the second. It was Mattson’s seventh assist with a helper also going to QC all-time goal-scoring leader Shane Bennett.

That lead didn’t last long, though. QC’s Carter Shinkaruk and Peoria’s Kasey Kulczycki mixed it up in front of the QC net and Bennett joined in, receiving a two-minute instigator penalty that gave the Rivermen a power play.

Peoria didn’t waste any time in converting on the man-advantage. Off the faceoff, Mitchell McPherson got a good look from the circle and beat Resop just seven seconds into the power play for his first of the season. Jordan Ernst (1) and Nick Neville (3) recorded the assists at the 13:04 mark.

That was how the period ended despite a good chance for former Rivermen Brendan Soucie after picking up a Peoria turnover and firing a shot that Levine kicked away with two minutes left in the stanza.

Saturday moves: The Storm made two personnel moves on Saturday.

Centerman Tommy Stang was back in the fold, but not in the lineup, after being returned from a short call-up to the ECHL Kalamazoo Wings.

The Storm also pulled off a curious move by signing left winger Soucie to a PTO. He had played three games in the SPHL this season with of all teams, the Peoria Rivermen. He was waived on Friday before being signed by QC on Saturday. He arrived late, suited up and saw ice time for the Storm.