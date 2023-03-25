The Quad City Storm reverted back to an old look Saturday night, but sporting the colors of the successful United Hockey League champion Quad City Mallards did not bring any luck to the home-standing club.

Nemesis and regional rival Peoria gave the Storm a first period to forget, scoring three times in the opening 20 minutes and riding that early success to a key 6-1 victory over the Storm before a crowd of 4,169 on #hockeytownqc night at Vibrant Arena.

QC sported sharp sweaters in the green and maroon colors of the Mallards that were to be auctioned off after the contest.

Needing every point they can get as they chase one of the eight coveted playoff spots, the ninth-place Storm (22-26-1-1, 46 points) had a nightmarish outing as the Rivermen did all the little things needed to win, including out-shooting the Storm 38-14.

A night after stopping 43 shots in a 1-0 road victory over the league-leading Rivermen (34-13-3-1, 72 points), QC netminder Kevin Resop gave up four goals in just over 24 minutes of action and was pulled from the contest.

“It was just a different team that didn’t show up,” QC coach Dave Pszenyczny said of the difference between the two outings. “I don’t know how you don’t show up for a big game like this.”

That result — and a scoreless third-period when there were some big hits delivered — leaves the two teams set to settle this weekend three-game set on Sunday afternoon. The two meet for the third time in three days at the Peoria Civic Center with a 3:15 puck drop.

“We gotta get it back,” QC’s coach said of the mojo his team had Friday for Sunday’s game.

On Saturday, it took the Rivermen just 1:58 to get on the board and put the bad taste of Friday’s shutout loss behind them. Vadim Vasjonkin, crossing in front of the crease, took a nifty feed from Mike Gelatt from the right wing to beat Resop.

With the teams at full strength, Peoria made persistence pay off. At the 13:21 mark of first, Alec Baer kept working in a scrum in the crease and poked the puck past Resop for his 18th of season and a 2-0 Peoria lead.

At the 15:08 mark of the first period, Peoria’s Joseph Drapluk made the Storm pay for a turnover in its defensive zone. Drapluk came up with a loose puck on the left wing between the blue line and faceoff circle, skated in on Resop and fired a wrister over Resop's right shoulder for his 16th goal of the season.

“They capitalized on our stupidity,” Pszenyczny said. “We just didn’t possess the puck well; we were just throwing it away.”

Another turnover in the defensive zone put Resop in another bad spot. Zach Wilkie controlled the loose puck and bounced a shot off the crossbar that gave the Rivermen a 4-0 lead and ended Resop’s night in favor of Sean Kuhn.

The goalie change didn’t alter the flow of the game as Peoria went up 5-0 when Ben Assad scored his eighth of the season.

QC finally got on the board at the 11:15 mark when Leif Mattson, just back from an extended ECHL call-up, schooled Peoria netminder Eric Levine on a breakaway for his third goal of the season on the unassisted effort.

Gelatt finished off the scoring with :47.1 left in regulation, beating Kuhn on a 5-on-4 power play goal.

Storm moves: Ahead of Friday’s 1-0 victory at Peoria, the Storm added two players to the roster — one a familiar face in Leif Mattson and the other a new face in centerman Alex Cohen.

Mattson returned from a lengthy ECHL stint — that included action with Florida and Kalamazoo — that had him out of the QC lineup since Nov. 23.

Cohen previously spent time with the Evansville Thunderbolts and one game with the Birmingham Bulls before joining QC. He has nine goals and 11 assists in 37 SPHL games this season, including Friday’s Storm game in which he had one shot.