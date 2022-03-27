SPHL: Rivermen out-gun Storm in matinee melee

PEORIA – Darick Louis-Jean scored his first goal for the Quad City Storm on Sunday afternoon, but his memorable moment was overshadowed by the result of the game and how it was played.

The SPHL matinee at the Peoria Civic Center featured 13 goals, 25 penalties and 103 penalty minutes as the hosting Peoria Rivermen handed the Storm a 9-4 setback in the fight-marred contest.

Hosting Peoria was consistent, scoring three goals in each period to battle back from a 2-1 deficit the Storm created in the first period.

It was Peoria’s eighth win in 13 head-to-head battles in the War on I-74 rivalry this season and dropped QC’s record in Sunday games to 4-6. The Storm (29-15-5-4, 67 points) has lost three of the four Sunday afternoon games against the Rivermen (36-9-3-4, 79 points).

Peoria’s Patrick Ryan got the scoring started on Sunday, beating QC goalie Kevin Resop at the 8:47 mark of the first.

But QC responded, scoring twice within just over two minutes. Cole Golka scored his fifth of the season off feeds from Dillon Fournier and Joe Sova at the 11:31 mark. At the 13:25 mark, Logan Nelson recorded his fifth goal of the season on a Connor Fries helper that gave QC a 2-1 lead.

But before the period ended, Alec Baer scored two of his three straight goals in the contest to give Peoria a lead it never lost.

Between the two period breaks, Peoria scored six straight goals before Louis-Jean got on the board at the 7:13 mark of the third.

Fournier followed with his fourth of the season at the 9:36 mark before the hosts closed out the scoring with two short-handed, empty-net goals.

