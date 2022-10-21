SPHL: Storm eanr a bit of revenge on Peoria in opener

The Quad City Storm had six months to think about what might have been.

After seeing their season end last year in the SPHL semifinals at the hands of the rival Peoria Rivermen, and then to watch the Rivermen lift the President's Cup 10 days later, the Storm got a small measure of revenge, scoring four second-period goals and rolling to a 6-2 win over the defending champs in the season opener Friday at the freshly named Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

The night started with an opening night laser show on the ice, then the Storm went to work on fashioning a spectacle of their own.

Michael Moran got the scoring started for the season, a pass from Tommy Tsicos finding Moran crashing the net. Moran finished the play, lifted the puck over Eric Levine to put the Storm up 1-0 at the 5-minute, 5-second mark of the period.

After a hard-hitting first period, things finally reached a boiling point between the two heated rivals just before the end of the frame.

A cross-check from Peoria's Mitchell McPherson set things off as both sides got into a scrum behind the Peoria net, with Storm forward Connor Fries and Rivermen defenseman Zach Wilkie eventually squaring off at center ice.

Both were given game misconducts, and Wilkie tried to silence the Quad City crowd before leaving, but any momentum gained by the Rivermen was repeatedly stifled by the Storm in the second period.

With an extended 5-on-3 power play, Jacob Ratcliffe put the Storm up 2-0, burying a one-timer past Levine off a pass from Leiff Mattson 42 seconds into the frame.

Peoria got on the board at the 5:17 mark of the period as Brendan Soucie got in behind the Storm defense and beat Storm goaltender Bailey Brkin for the goal.

The Storm answered back as Cole Golka took a pass from Moran and deked Levine out of position for a shot into a wide-open net to put the Storm up 3-1 at 9:25 of the frame.

The Rivermen quickly battled back, getting a power play goal from JM Piotrowski at 10:52 cutting the QC lead to 3-2, but the Storm responded with a goal from Filip Virgili 17 seconds later, giving Quad City all the momentum back.

Logan Nelson added a goal, burying a 2-on-1 pass from Tommy Stang at 16:56 in the period, then Stang scored a goal of his own on a power play at 3:40 in the third period.

Bailey Brkin made 30 saves for his first win of the season, while Levine made 16 saves before being lifted after the second period for Ben Churchfield, who made 11 saves.

The two teams meet again Saturday in Peoria for the Rivermen's home opener.

Quad City 6, Peoria 2

Peoria;0;2;0;--;2

Quad City;1;4;1;--;6

First period -- Scoring: Michael Moran, QC (Tommy Tsicos, Dillon Fournier), 5:05. Penalties: Kasey Kulczycki, Peo (slashing), 6:46; Brendan St-Louis, Peo (slashing), 9:12; Joseph Drapluk, Peo (tripping), 9:45; Kyle Thacker, QC (tripping), 11:22; Mitchell McPherson, Peo (cross-checking), 18:50; Zach Wilkie, Peo (fighting major), 18:50; Wilkie, Peo (fighting major), 18:50; Wilkie, Peo (game misconduct, secondary altercation); Connor Fries, QC (fighting major), 18:50; Fries, QC (fighting major), 18:50; Fries, QC (game misconduct, secondary altercation); St-Louis, Peo (slashing), 19:25.

Second period -- Scoring: Jacob Ratcliffe, QC (PP) (Leif Mattson), 0:42; Brendan Soucie, Peo (Cayden Cahill), 5:17; Cole Golka, QC (Moran, Nick Papandrea), 9:25; JM Piotrowski, Peo (PP) (Alec Baer, Nick Neville), 10:53; Filip Virgili, QC (Mattson, Papandrea), 11:10; Logan Nelson, QC (Tommy Stang, Ratcliffe), 16:56. Penalties: Stang, QC (hooking), 10:34.

Third period -- Scoring: Stang, QC (PP) (Kyle Thacker, Virgili), 3:40. Penalties: Kulczycki, Peo (holding), 2:18; Taylor Pryce, QC (slashing), 13:53; Virgili, QC (high-sticking), 15:40.

Shots on goal -- Peo 10-14-8--32; QC 10-11-12--33. Penalties -- Peo 9-32; QC 5-24. Power play -- Peo 1-2; QC 2-6. Saves -- Peo (Eric Levine 21 shots, 16 saves; Ben Churchfield 12 shots, 11 saves); QC (Bailey Brkin 32 shots, 30 saves). Three stars -- 1. Michael Moran, QC; 2. Tommy Stang, QC; 3. Nick Papandrea, QC. Referee -- Robert Peterkin. Linesmen -- Colton Capelle, Trent Gerew.