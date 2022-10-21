SPHL: Storm earn a bit of revenge on Peoria in opener

The Quad City Storm had six months to think about what might have been.

After seeing their season end last year in the SPHL semifinals at the hands of their rival Peoria Rivermen, and then after watching the Rivermen lift the President's Cup 10 days later, the Storm got a small measure of revenge, scoring four second-period goals and rolling to a 6-2 win over the defending champs in the season opener Friday at the freshly named Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

"We're very aware of what happened at the end of last season, bowing out in Game 3 of the semifinals," forward Michael Moran said. "I think we did let that sting for a little bit, but it's a new year, a new team and we're really looking forward to it.

"We made sure to address very briefly that they did end our season but again, it's a new season, Game 1 of 56 of the regular season."

The night started with an opening night laser show on the ice, then the Storm went to work on fashioning a spectacle of their own.

Moran got the scoring started for the season, a pass from Tommy Tsicos finding Moran crashing the net. Moran finished the play, lifting the puck over Eric Levine to put the Storm up 1-0 at the 5-minute, 5-second mark of the period.

"I think that might be the thing that's on the back of everyone's mind; who's going to be the one to start us off?" Moran said. "I just happened to be on the receiving end of a very, very great play."

After a hard-hitting first period, things finally reached a boiling point between the two heated rivals just before the end of the frame.

A cross-check from Peoria's Mitchell McPherson set things off as both sides got into a scrum behind the Peoria net, with Storm forward Connor Fries and Rivermen defenseman Zach Wilkie eventually squaring off at center ice.

Both were given game misconducts, and Wilkie tried to silence the Quad City crowd before leaving, but any momentum gained by the Rivermen was repeatedly stifled by the Storm in the second period.

With an extended 5-on-3 power play, Jacob Ratcliffe put the Storm up 2-0, burying a one-timer past Levine off a pass from Leiff Mattson 42 seconds into the frame.

Peoria got on the board at the 5:17 mark of the period as Brendan Soucie got in behind the Storm defense and beat Storm goaltender Bailey Brkin for the goal.

The Storm answered back as Cole Golka took a pass from Moran and deked Eric Levine out of position for a shot into a wide-open net to put the Storm up 3-1 at 9:25 of the frame.

The Rivermen quickly battled back, a power play goal from JM Piotrowski at 10:52 cutting the QC lead to 3-2, but the Storm responded with a goal from Filip Virgili 17 seconds later, giving Quad City all the momentum back.

"Obviously I didn't like their first goal, I thought that was a pretty sloppy play," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "But I love the fact that we answered back, every time they scored, we kept pouring it on."

Logan Nelson added a goal, burying a 2-on-1 pass from Tommy Stang at 16:56 in the period, then Stang scored a goal of his own on a power play at 3:40 in the third period.

"We have a lot of guys that are familiar with that team, and they're familiar with us," Pszenyczny said. "I loved how our bump-up shifts after either getting scored on or we scored a goal, we took over that shift and I think that's huge because it's all about momentum swings."

It was a sweet return for Stang, who missed out on the playoffs after suffering a shoulder tear in the regular season finale against the Rivermen.

"Coming back from an injury is always tough, but I had a lot of great support systems, especially here," Stang said. "Overall, it was really nice to get back out there on that ice, in front of all those fans. That was even better."

Brkin made 30 saves for his first win of the season, while Levine made 16 saves before being lifted after the second period for Ben Churchfield, who made 11 saves.

The two teams meet again Saturday in Peoria for the Rivermen's home opener, a night that will be full of reminders of last year's season's end as the Rivermen are raising their banner.

"We're happy with tonight but we're not satisfied," Stang said. "There's still two more points to get for the weekend and we can't just play Friday night. It's going to take an all-out effort and they're going to be swinging hard tomorrow."