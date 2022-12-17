SPHL: Storm fall again on road

EVANSVILLE, IND. – A great start for the Quad City Storm went for naught on Saturday evening as the Storm dropped a 5-2 decision to the hosting Evansville Thunderbolts and lost their second straight SPHL road contest of the weekend.

Former Evansville player Matt Ustaski gave the Storm a 1-0 first-period lead. The Illinois native has proven to be an offensive boost since being added before Thursday’s win over Peoria as he also scored the final QC goal in the third period.

However, that wasn’t enough against a team QC is chasing in the standings. The Thunderbolts (11-7-2-0, 24 points) warmed up and scored five times off QC netminder Bailey Brkin, who handled 29 of 34 shots before being replaced by Ryan Edquist, who stopped all five shots he saw.

QC (10-8-1-0, 21 points) was out-shot 39-37

Zachary Bennett scored his first two goals for the Thunderbolts as Scott Kirton (9), Mike Ferraro (10) and Mathieu Cloutier (5) also scored goals for the hosts.