SPHL:Storm fall to rival Rivermen

Don't worry, the rivalry is alive and well.

For the third straight meeting, the Quad City Storm and Peoria Rivermen racked up the penalties, but unlike the first two, the Storm failed to come out on top, falling 1-0 to their rivals from 90 miles down I-74 Friday at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

The two teams combined for 19 penalties for 85 minutes – 18 coming in the first two periods – and two players were given game misconducts, something that's become the norm over the years, and has been a staple so far. Through the first three games, the two teams have combined for 56 penalties for 207 minutes.

Quad City remains in first place in the SPHL standings, tied with Knoxville and Huntsville, and hosts Peoria again at 7:10 p.m. Saturday.

"We've just got to worry about our game and we'll settle matters when we need to, but we've got them 13 more times," QC coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "Sometimes it gets redundant and old but at the end of the day it's two points every night and I'm definitely disappointed we didn't get them tonight."

Peoria got on the board early, taking advantage of a Storm misplay.

An attempted pass off the end board from Carter Shinkaruk bounced right to Tyler Barrow, and he hit a wide-open Cayden Cahill in the slot for the goal at the 4:56 mark of the first period.

"You can make a million excuses of ice, or this and that but at the end of the day, you've just got to get it done," Shinkaruk said. "Definitely one, I wanted it back but it's done and over with and I might lose a little sleep over it tonight but tomorrow's a new day."

That goal stood up the rest of the way as the Storm struggled to get quality shots until the third period when they pressured the Rivermen – including the final 70 seconds with an extra attacker after pulling goaltender Bailey Brkin – but couldn't beat Peoria goaltender Eric Levine, who made 24 saves in net for his 18th career shutout.

Brkin made 35 saves in the loss, his first of the season after returning to the team from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.

"We just didn't show up, plain and simple," Pszenyczny said. "Brkin's the only one who showed up tonight. But (assistant coach Drew Otten) said it best, 'We play like (crap), we only lose 1-0,' so that kind of tells you, we're still a good team."

Things got fiery at the end of the first period. In the closing seconds, Peoria defenseman Hank Sorenson slashed Brkin, setting off a scrum in front of the Storm net after the period.

When the dust settled, Sorenson was given a game misconduct for spearing, while Storm captain Taylor Pryce was also given a game misconduct for fighting in between periods. All told, 10 penalties were handed out for a combined 47 minutes at the end of the period.

As a result, the Storm began the second period with a five-minute power-play but struggled getting set up in the Peoria zone, the big opportunity going all for naught.

That was a theme all night for the Storm, who struggled to get set up on the man advantage and rarely threatened Levine in net on the power play, finishing 0-for-3 on the night.

"I think we've got a lot of guys that are getting too cute," Pszenyzcny said. "They just need to pick it up. There was no energy, no life, and I don't understand it, especially playing at home, with a pretty decent crowd.

"It's complacency ... for me, it's don't forget what got you there type of mentality. ... I think some of the boys are going to be really upset with themselves when they see the video tomorrow."

The Storm dodged a scary situation late in the third period when forward Connor Fries took a skate to the chin and had to leave the game to receive medical attention. He just required a few stitches.

"I'm glad he's OK," Pszenyczny said. "I actually took my belt off because, knowing my injury (Pszenyczny took a skate to the wrist as a player), I wanted to cut off circulation as quick as possible but luckily it was just on the chin. Nobody ever wants to see that ... because you realize how quickly things can change."