Storm winless on trip

MACON, Ga. – With a playoff spot no longer within reach, the Quad City Storm had little to play for on Sunday afternoon when they took on the Macon Mayhem.

Against the only other team not making the playoffs in the 10-team SPHL, the Storm continued to struggle. The 10th-place Mayhem pulled off a 7-3 victory at the Macon Centreplex, adding another dagger to a disappointing QC season.

The loss was the third in as many days for the ninth-place Storm who return home to finish out the season with games Tuesday (vs. Peoria), and Friday and Saturday against Huntsville.

In an active first period in which both teams came out rifling shots, each squad posted three goals in the first seven-minutes, 10-seconds.

QC got two markers from Leif Mattson, his fifth and sixth of the season, to take 1-0 and 2-1 leads. QC's third goal of the frame was supplied by Cole Golka as his 14th of the season knotted the score at the 12:50 mark.

The Storm (22-30-1-1, 46 points) out-shot the Mayhem 14-13 in the first period and 17-11 in the second before only getting four third-period shots and losing the shots on goal battle 41-35.

Aaron Aragon scored his 15th, 16th and 17th goals of the season for Macon (13-37-4-0, 30 points), which had four other players score – Rhett Kingston (21), Devin Brink (9), Hunter Bersani (5) and David Nippard (9).

Only one goal of the game came on a power play and Macon had an empty-netter when Sean Kuhn was pulled.

Trevor Momot assisted on all three of QC's goals. Mike Mercurio (5) added an assist on Mattson’s second tally at the 8:36 mark. Troy Murray (5) picked up an assist on Golka’s goal.

-- Staff report