SPHL: Storm move to 3-0 with solid winover Bobcats

DANVILLE, Ill. — Leif Mattson was signed to the Quad City Storm roster in hopes that he would bring an offensive flare to the club.

On Friday evening, the 23-year-old scored his first goal of the season and got the Storm off on the right skate en route to a 5-1 SPHL victory over the hosting Vermilion County Bobcats in the David S. Palmer Arena.

When the game finished, the Storm moved to the top of the SPHL standings with a 3-0-0-0 record and six points. They were just one of two teams still undefeated and will again face the Bobcats (0-3-1-0, 1 point) Saturday evening back in the Palmer building.

Mattson’s goal came just 5:54 into the contest, assisted by Carter Shinkaruk’s first assist of the season. Just over two minutes later, Michael Moran scored his second of the young campaign off feeds from Jacob Ratcliffe (2) and Danylo Kozachuk (1).

Vermilion County answered with a TJ Sneath goal, his first of the season, at the 12:50 mark.

However, that was all QC netminder Kevin Resop gave up as he recorded 29 saves.

QC was out-shot 16-14 in the first period but finished with a 39-30 advantage in shots for the game. The Storm turned around that deficit with a big 18-8 second-period advantage.

Peppering Bobcat goalie Brett Epp early and often in the second 20 minutes, QC finally broke through late in the frame and added three goals in the final 3:23 of the stanza.

Mattson and Logan Nelson offered up helpers for Ratcliffe’s second goal of the season at the 16:37 mark that made it 3-1.

Cole Golka beat Epp at the 17:26 mark on helpers from Filip Virgili (4) and Kozachuk (2). Virgili then scored his third of the season just 31 seconds later on assists by Shinkaruk (2) and captain Taylor Pryce (1).

There were only two penalties called in the game. Both were on Shinkaruk — a first-period hooking and a third-period tripping.