Games: The Quad City Storm (22-30-1-1, 46 points) close out their season this week with three home games. On Tuesday, QC hosts SPHL-leading Peoria (36-14-3-1, 76 points). The Storm then finish the season by hosting Huntsville (33-19-1-1, 68 points) on Friday and Saturday.

Puck drop on Tuesday is slated for 6:10 p.m. Games on Friday and Saturday at Vibrant Arena at The Mark will start at 7:10 p.m.

Twitter follows: Tuesday: @zach_martin95; Friday: @TJ_DA; Saturday: @DLansman_DA

Promotions: Tuesday is Decades Night presented by Big 106.5 and the game will feature a post-game concert by the Dirt Road Rockers. It will be held in the arena conference center and admission is free to all game ticket holders. A special four-ticket pack for $44 offer is available for this game on Ticketmaster and at the Vibrant Arena box office.

Friday is John Deere Classic Night. John Deere employees receive two free tickets when they present their Deere ID at the box office and the first 1000 fans receive Storm-John Deere Classic sunglasses. Chuck-a-puck proceeds from the night will go to the John Deere Classic Birdies For Charity program, which last year raised $10,000 on Deere Night.

Saturday is fan appreciation night presented by Hy-Vee. Interactive hockey games will be available to the public prior to the game and throughout the game there will be special giveaways and prizes for the fans.

Playing out the string: Having been eliminated from playoff contention this past weekend, the Storm have nothing to play for in these final three games. But they will have a say in how the pairings fall for the playoffs. Peoria is tied with Birmingham (36-15-2-2, 76 points) for the league lead and winning percentage will determine the eight-team playoffs. Huntsville comes in in third place, just ahead of Roanoke (30-18-3-2, 65 points).

QC transactions: A few moves have been made since QC was last on the home ice. Right wing Aaron Ryback (nine shots and a goal since his return) came off the IR after rehabbing a knee injury that kept him sidelined since Feb. 4. Left wing Shane Bennett was released from his PTO and centerman Alex Cohen was waived. As of Monday, the Storm had 19 rostered players.

Storylines: QC has a quick turnaround for this additional game that was added to the schedule after Vermilion County ceased operations in January. The Storm traveled for three games this past weekend – two in Fayetteville and one at Macon on Sunday. Peoria comes in after splitting games at Roanoke on Friday and Saturday. … This is the 19th and final time these two teams will meet this season. … QC is 7-11 against Peoria this season and has been outscored 64-34 by the Rivermen this season, including 14-3 in the last two meetings. … According to reports, the Rivermen and the Peoria Civic Center Authority are still negotiating a contract for future seasons. … Peoria has been busy re-shaping its roster in the last few days with five transactions since Sunday. Among the noteworthy moves were Zach Wilkie being placed on the 21-day IR Brendan St-Louis being activated from the IR. … Peoria has outscored foes 204-132 this season while QC has been outscored 125-171. … QC is facing off with Huntsville for the first time this season. … The Havoc have outscored opponents 190-55 this season.

— Compiled by Tom Johnston