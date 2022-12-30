SPHL: Storm snap loss skid with won over league-leading Dogs

ROANOKE, Va. – After not finding the net in a Thursday loss, the Quad City Storm put together just enough offense on Friday against the SPHL-leading Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs.

Goals from Michael Moran late in the first and Brendan Soucie midway through the second gave the Storm a 2-0 lead that they nursed to a 3-1 victory that snapped a three-game losing streak.

Netminder Kevin Resop (5-4) stopped 21 of 22 Rail Yard Dogs shots in his first action since returning from an ECHL call-up.

The Storm’s Taylor Pryce added a short-handed empty-netter with 55 seconds left when he won the faceoff after a series of penalties with 55 seconds left.

QC (11-10-1-0, 23 points) is scheduled to play at Fayetteville on Saturday, breaking up the return trip to the Quad-Cities.

Moran opened the scoring with his 13th goal of the season, this coming at the 18:24 mark of the first off feeds from Aaron Ryback (10) and Carter Shinkaruk (8).

Soucie scored his fifth of the season at the 11:43 mark of the second off assists from Matt Ustaski (1) and Alexis Girard (6).

Roanoke (15-6-1-1, 32 points) scored its lone goal at the 14:28 mark of the third when Chris Vella scored his first of the campaign off feeds from Josh Nenadal (3) and Hunter Bersani (1).

The game got chippy at times with 19 total penalties called in the first period, 11 of them whistled against the Storm. The contest ended with six penalties — four against QC — whistled in the final 61 seconds of play.

QC finished with 20 in the box and Roanoke 15. The teams were a combined 0-for-14 on power-play chances.