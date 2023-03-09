Games: The Quad City Storm (20-24-1-1, 42 points) face a short, but difficult weekend as they travel to face league-leading Peoria (32-11-2-1, 67 points) on Friday and Saturday. The puck drops both evenings at 7:15 p.m.

Good week, bad week: It was a memorable week for QC’s Mike Moran — for both good and bad reasons. The rookie phenom was named the SPHL Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week and then placed on the 30-day IR for an injury coach Dave Pszenyczny said was an issue that needs rest.

Moran scored three goals, tallied two assists, and was plus-1 as he helped lead Quad City to a 2-1 record against Pensacola last week.

This is his second Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week award this season and the second for a QC player.

The Milford, Ma., native leads the Storm with 18 goals and has a team-best 30 points.

QC transactions: In addition to the Moran IR move, it was not a great week for the Storm and Pszenyczny in regards to personnel issues.

On the bright side, Trevor Momot returned from an ECHL call-up with the Iowa Heartlanders. The defenseman has four goals and eight assists in 36 QC games.

While his return was welcome, the Storm had to fill a need on the other side of the ice as four offensive players either landed on the IR or were extended on current stays on the sidelines.

Filip Virgilli also landed on the 21-day IR. The left-winger has eight goals and 13 assists in 42 games. He was injured last week in practice and was seen wearing a walking boot last weekend.

Right winger Aaron Ryback (4 goals, 5 assists in 17 QC games since being acquired) and centerman Matt Ustaski (9 goals, 7 assists for 16 points in just 14 QC games) were moved to longer IR designations. Ryback was moved from the 21-day IR to the 30-day list. Ustaski went from the 30-day list to the 45-day IR.

QC did make one move to acquire that offensive help. Pszenyczny picked up centerman Gianni Vitali from the Hunstville Havoc for future considerations. Vitali is with his third SPHL team of the season, having started the campaign with Vermilion County. The 25-year-old Michigan native has totaled 5 goals and 10 assists in 34 games and has a +/- of -9.

Storylines: Peoria has already clinched a playoff berth. … The Rivermen, though, have dropped three of their last five games — losing every other game that started with a loss to the Storm at Vibrant Arena two weeks ago. … This week, the Rivermen re-signed defenseman Roy Kanda. … Peoria has given up the fewest goals (115) in the league this season and is tied for the most scoffed (178) with second-place Birmingham. … QC has scored 116 goals and given up 141. … These two have already played each other 13 times this season with QC having a 5-8-0-0 record in those. … Peoria has outscored QC 46-25. … QC has been blanked four times by the Rivermen.

